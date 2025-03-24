Mom shares cheap and easy garden setup for growing with limited spaces: 'Amazing idea'

Want to make your own garden? All you need is $20 and some change.

TikToker Kayla (@fitmomsblog) constructed her very own garden for around $20. Curious about where she got the materials for her 11-tier vertical garden, fans begged for her secret.

"If you're interested in a vertical garden like this," she explained in a response video, "I purchased these pots from Dollar Tree."

The scoop

That caught people's attention.

Kayla said that each stackable pot costs only $1.25 and is made of three conjoined planters. You can buy as many as you want depending on the height of the garden you're aiming for.

Next was the post.

Kayla spent $7.50 on a white T-post from Lowe's, drilled a hole in the middle of the pot structure, and boom — a perfect vertical garden for a grand total of $21.25.

She also poked holes at the bottom of each pot for drainage. "You have to remember to do that part," she said, "or your plants will not thrive because they need to be able to drain."

That drainage waters the other plants, trickling down the garden until every plant has had its share. This self-drainage system keeps your crop healthy and protected from overwatering.

Don't have a backyard? Don't sweat it. In the comments, Kayla gave a tip on gardening indoors, suggesting a smaller tower and plants that don't require pollination.

How it's helping

Home gardening doesn't have to be a money sucker. Compared to premade vertical planters, which can cost upward of $140, Kayla's Dollar Tree version is a steal.

Her method is also chemical-free. Replying to a commenter, she shared that she grew flowers to attract "predatory bugs like wasps and lady bugs" as well as herbs and onions as natural pest deterrents.

Natural pest control solutions are just as effective as synthetic ones, without the carcinogenic, planet-polluting chemicals on their ingredients list.

This vertical garden isn't without its flaws, though. Some people may be reluctant to use planters made of plastic. If that describes you, you might want to check out clay pots instead.

What everyone's saying

Fans were grateful to Kayla for the advice and jumped at the chance to start their own Dollar Tree vertical garden.

"Amazing idea," one commenter said, "starting my adventure in growing indoors."

"Love this," another gushed, "and very affordable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.