  • Home Home

Mom shares cheap and easy garden setup for growing with limited spaces: 'Amazing idea'

"And very affordable."

by Sara Traynor
"And very affordable."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Want to make your own garden? All you need is $20 and some change.

TikToker Kayla (@fitmomsblog) constructed her very own garden for around $20. Curious about where she got the materials for her 11-tier vertical garden, fans begged for her secret. 

@fitmomsblog Replying to @Kiaraa✨ Dollar Tree Planters 🌱✨ #dollartree #dollartreeplanter #garden #gardentok #gardener #gardening #plants #sahm #mom #fyp #fitmomsblog #verticalgarden #urbangardening #containergardening #gardenersoftiktok #gardening101 #gardendiy #gardentip #howtostartagarden #gardenproject #gardenhack #renterfriendly #costeffective #diy ♬ original sound - Kayla's Lifestyle 🦋

"If you're interested in a vertical garden like this," she explained in a response video, "I purchased these pots from Dollar Tree."

The scoop

That caught people's attention. 

Kayla said that each stackable pot costs only $1.25 and is made of three conjoined planters. You can buy as many as you want depending on the height of the garden you're aiming for. 

Next was the post. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Kayla spent $7.50 on a white T-post from Lowe's, drilled a hole in the middle of the pot structure, and boom — a perfect vertical garden for a grand total of $21.25.

She also poked holes at the bottom of each pot for drainage. "You have to remember to do that part," she said, "or your plants will not thrive because they need to be able to drain."

That drainage waters the other plants, trickling down the garden until every plant has had its share. This self-drainage system keeps your crop healthy and protected from overwatering.

Don't have a backyard? Don't sweat it. In the comments, Kayla gave a tip on gardening indoors, suggesting a smaller tower and plants that don't require pollination.

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

How it's helping

Home gardening doesn't have to be a money sucker. Compared to premade vertical planters, which can cost upward of $140, Kayla's Dollar Tree version is a steal.

Her method is also chemical-free. Replying to a commenter, she shared that she grew flowers to attract "predatory bugs like wasps and lady bugs" as well as herbs and onions as natural pest deterrents.

Natural pest control solutions are just as effective as synthetic ones, without the carcinogenic, planet-polluting chemicals on their ingredients list. 

This vertical garden isn't without its flaws, though. Some people may be reluctant to use planters made of plastic. If that describes you, you might want to check out clay pots instead.

What everyone's saying

Fans were grateful to Kayla for the advice and jumped at the chance to start their own Dollar Tree vertical garden. 

"Amazing idea," one commenter said, "starting my adventure in growing indoors."

"Love this," another gushed, "and very affordable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x