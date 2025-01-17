Gardener shares how ancient technique can save your tomatoes from pests: 'It will eat up your entire tomato plant'

Are you tired of critters eating your tomatoes before you can make your homemade pasta sauce?

Well, TikToker Dominique (@pharmunique_) posted a video to help anyone yearning to protect their tomato plants from a common and destructive pest — the hornworm.

The hack is simple and involves using companion plants such as basil and marigolds to deter the pest.

The scoop

As Dominique demonstrates, start with a large pot to plant your tomatoes in. Place the tomato plant in the middle and plant your basil and marigold ones around it. This procedure provides a protective perimeter against the green caterpillar that loves to munch on tomatoes.

Regarding the hornworm, the gardener says in the video, "It's disgusting. It looks like a big yellow [actually green] caterpillar. It will eat up your entire tomato plant."

FYI, watch out for your eggplants and peppers, too. When asked in the comments about how much basil and marigolds to plant around the tomatoes, Dominique replied, "I surrounded it with basil plants and sprinkled marigold seeds in between the basil."

How it's helping

Rich in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, tomatoes are nutritious and easy plants to grow that often taste better than store-bought. You can safely protect your yield without using chemicals and eat them later with ease.

Plus, this hack can inspire others to learn more about companion planting to prevent crop loss. For example, pairing marigolds with beans prevents Mexican bean beetles.

You also help create biodiversity on your property, aiding pollination as various plants attract more beneficial insects like ladybugs and parasitic wasps. Some plants can also keep away hungry but cute animals like rabbits and deer without hurting them.

When gardeners and farmers don't resort to chemicals in crop protection, it also reduces the likelihood of contaminated runoff that can get into the water supply. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, farm runoff is the main source of impairments in surveyed lakes and rivers.

What everyone's saying

This hack and the vibrant gardener, Dominique, were a hit with commenters. A few even offered additional advice and knowledge about the tomato-loving worm.

Another gardener suggested, "Basil deter hornworms but attracts aphids. And the marigolds deter aphids. I companion-plant as well." Aphids can be very destructive as they stunt plant growth by sucking sap and transmitting plant viruses to other plants.

It appears this hack can work against more than the ugly hornworm, as someone mentions, "My 80-year-old mom swears by basil in tomatoes and marigolds all around her garden! Keeps the animals away!"

Likely referring to the hornworm, someone else replied, "They'll tear up potato plants too."

Marigolds can prevent potato beetles. Plus, alyssum, clustering flowers that range from white to yellow to purple, provides a thriving environment for potato roots by protecting soil from erosion.

