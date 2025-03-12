Homeowner shares stunning photos of their cozy cabin, just under 200 square feet: 'It's the best'

Tiny homes can maximize their inhabitants' enjoyment of the outdoors while keeping living spaces compact and efficient.

Though winter is almost over, there's never a bad time to adore a cozy cabin in the woods.

A homeowner stunned the r/TinyHouses subreddit by sharing some gorgeous images of their 194-square-foot cabin in Vermont.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a cabin with whimsical, warm-toned decor and several potted plants. The original poster's Australian Cattle Dog — which Bluey fans will know as a Blue Heeler — steals the show in the third picture, taking a nap on a rug.

"I've even had my sister and her pup come visit for a few nights and sleep on the daybed," said the original poster. "I'm living my best Baba Yaga life."

Tiny homes, especially in more rural or woodsy areas like the OP's, can maximize their inhabitants' enjoyment of the outdoors while keeping their living spaces compact and efficient.

A person can also build a tiny home to include eco-friendly features like large windows for efficient heating and cooling and a rain catchment system. These are just a couple of things Jay Austin, a program manager for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, included in his tiny home, as reported by the Alliance to Save Energy. Features like these can ultimately lead to money saved on utilities compared to a traditional house.

Even if this lifestyle isn't for you, there are still things to glean from the tiny home experience. Switching to solar or simply lowering your materials consumption can save you money in the long run and help the environment.

In the meantime, several Reddit users celebrated the OP's lively space in the comments.

One person said, "I'm in love with your little cabin."

The OP replied, "Me too! It's the best. I'm so grateful."

When asked how the cabin came to be, the OP said, "It was built in the mid 80s for the matriarch of the family … . Apparently, she'd sleep late and hang a windsock out the side of the cabin when she was accepting visitors by late morning. The cabin didn't have running water or electricity at the time, but she had her 12 piece blue china set for tea. I love following in her footsteps."

"This is cute. I love that you aren't trying for the sterile look I see in a lot of tiny home photos," another user commented. "It is a home and it feels like one. Your dog is also precious."

The snow may melt away soon, but one thing is for certain: The OP and their dog, Faoladh (pronounced "Fae-la"), will be enjoying this little slice of heaven for as long as they possibly can.

