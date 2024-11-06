Woman issues PSA with simple solution to save money on your hygiene products: 'I love your mindset'

There seems to be an ever-growing number of new self-care products on the market. For those looking to enjoy and benefit from these items while also saving money, a sustainability expert offered an easy solution.

The scoop

TikToker ReLauren (@relauren) recently shared a video to help others save money on their hygiene products and toiletries.

"It is such a luxury to be able to waste something," she begins, holding up a tube of toothpaste with a clip attached to it to ensure all of the product is used.

"You're paying for what's inside of this tube, but if you throw it out before it's fully used up, it means you can afford to pay for something that you're not using."

She gives an example from when she was young. Her father would notice lights on in an empty room and tell his children that they were wasting electricity. As she notes, he was emphasizing that they were paying for something they weren't using.

Pointing out that one of the major issues in our world is excessive consumption, she references how we often buy new products to replace old ones but toss the old products before they're fully used up.

"The solution isn't sexy," she says, "but it's to use up what we have to the very last drop before we buy something new."

How it's helping

Using small amounts of leftover products before purchasing new ones may not sound like big cash savings, but if you consider all the products we use each day, it can really add up.

Depending on what you use, a tube of toothpaste costs anywhere from $4 to $30. A bottle of face lotion can run between $15 and $150 — some luxury brands are even more. Then there's shampoo, conditioner, body wash, sunscreen, hair products, and the list goes on.

Every little bit of product that goes unused and winds up in the trash is money being thrown out. Using this TikToker's advice, you can save yourself a lot of cash over time while enjoying more of the products you love.

Cutting down on waste also reduces crowding in our landfills, which release loads of planet-warming gases, and helps protect our oceans from pollution like microplastics.

Recycling is another way to cut down on waste that makes a huge impact. With all of the new ways there are to recycle, you can even earn cash by turning in your used goods.

Companies like Trashie and ThredUp provide credit in exchange for your used textiles. You can also send your old sneakers to GotSneakers to get compensation for every pair.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers liked how simple and easy this hack was.

One user said, "I love your mindset."

"I cut every toothpaste and skincare tube in half," shared one TikToker.

Another user joked, "Not me currently smacking the bottom of my lotion like a ketchup bottle."

