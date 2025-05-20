Shopper stunned after discovering item hanging behind counter at Goodwill: 'I would scream if I found one'

"I'm almost afraid to use it."

A shopper hit the jackpot after finding a brand-new luxury purse still in its packaging at their local Goodwill.

"I couldn't help but notice this darling purse that was hanging behind the counter," wrote the thrifter on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, a popular place for people to share their thrifting finds.

The thrifter shared that they paid just $45 for the new purse by Vendula London. Similar purses retail for close to $200, making this an amazing find, especially as it seems that the bag has never been used since the original tags were still attached.

"I'm almost afraid to use it, it's too cute!" the thrifter wrote.

Thrifting is an excellent way to find high-quality items for a fraction of their retail price. This not only helps to save money on your purchases but also makes high-quality goods more accessible for everyone.

In fact, a report from CouponFollow found that thrift shoppers can save over $1,700 every year by opting for second-hand goods, enabling people to buy good-quality items without breaking the bank.

Due to the sheer number of products that get manufactured, there is no shortage of options at the thrift store. Buying your items second-hand helps reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, which ends up polluting the environment.

The fashion industry, in particular, produces a lot of pollution, and every year, millions of tons of textile waste end up in landfills. Thrifting helps extend the life of items that would otherwise end up being thrown away, which is a win-win for the environment and your wallet.

People in the comments loved this lucky thrifter's find.

"I love Vendula! Even went to their store when I visited London (I'm in the U.S.). I would scream if I found one at a thrift!" wrote one commenter.

Another added, "I have a few of their bags — they are all so adorable — such a cute find!"

