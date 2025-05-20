  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after discovering item hanging behind counter at Goodwill: 'I would scream if I found one'

"I'm almost afraid to use it."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"I'm almost afraid to use it."

Photo Credit: iStock

A shopper hit the jackpot after finding a brand-new luxury purse still in its packaging at their local Goodwill.

"I couldn't help but notice this darling purse that was hanging behind the counter," wrote the thrifter on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, a popular place for people to share their thrifting finds.

"I'm almost afraid to use it.""I'm almost afraid to use it."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I'm almost afraid to use it."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The thrifter shared that they paid just $45 for the new purse by Vendula London. Similar purses retail for close to $200, making this an amazing find, especially as it seems that the bag has never been used since the original tags were still attached.

"I'm almost afraid to use it, it's too cute!" the thrifter wrote.

Thrifting is an excellent way to find high-quality items for a fraction of their retail price. This not only helps to save money on your purchases but also makes high-quality goods more accessible for everyone.

In fact, a report from CouponFollow found that thrift shoppers can save over $1,700 every year by opting for second-hand goods, enabling people to buy good-quality items without breaking the bank.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Due to the sheer number of products that get manufactured, there is no shortage of options at the thrift store. Buying your items second-hand helps reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, which ends up polluting the environment.

The fashion industry, in particular, produces a lot of pollution, and every year, millions of tons of textile waste end up in landfills. Thrifting helps extend the life of items that would otherwise end up being thrown away, which is a win-win for the environment and your wallet.

People in the comments loved this lucky thrifter's find.

"I love Vendula! Even went to their store when I visited London (I'm in the U.S.). I would scream if I found one at a thrift!" wrote one commenter.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another added, "I have a few of their bags — they are all so adorable — such a cute find!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x