Homeowner discovers shocking truth about towering plant in parents' yard: 'It's not a tree'

Better act fast, or this mystery plant is going to take over. That is the message for a homeowner who was wondering what the "random tree" that sprouted up in an empty garden in their parents' yard was. They went to the r/TreeIdentification subreddit looking for answers.

They noted in their post that the plant had grown about six feet in just two months. While they initially thought it was a cucumber plant, they safely ruled that out. They shared photos including its unique flowering elements and asked: "Can anyone help identify what it is and how big it will grow?"

Redditors quickly jumped in to inform them that this was no tree and in fact a worrisome plant.

"Abutilon theophrasti, velvetleaf," one correctly pointed out. Another echoed their point, clarifying, "It's not a tree." A user informed the OP that "in China, it's a very medicinal and overall useful plant but here unfortunately it's invasive."

In fact, velvetleaf can be best described as a weed, according to the University of Wisconsin's Horticulture Department. It is invasive and "extremely competitive" with other plants. Per the university, it costs soybean and corn growers hundreds of millions of dollars by robbing crops of nutrients and water.

While the OP's velvetleaf was impressive at six-feet-tall, it could grow to an even loftier height of eight feet. Many states consider it a noxious weed and have taken action against it.

King County in Washington noted it releases a chemical that inhibits other plant growth and "harbors several diseases and unwanted pests." Ironically, settlers brought velvetleaf to the U.S. in the 18th century as a potential fiber source.

Invasive species like velvetleaf can pose a real danger to native plants and critical parts of the local ecosystem like pollinators that aid our fruits and vegetables. Velvetleaf is more under-the-radar than some of the more high-profile invaders like spotted lanternflies, kudzu, and English ivy.

Invasives can be a headache to remove, but it's worth it to do so and rewild your lawn with low-maintenance native plants that won't do damage to the local ecosystem.

A Redditor did have some caution for properly removing the velvetleaf.

"If you do decide to get rid of it please research how to do it properly so that it doesn't affect any surrounding plants," they advised. "It releases a chemical odor that is harmful to the surrounding soil."

