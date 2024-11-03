Resident ignites fury after sharing video of 'shameful' truck parade disrupting intersection: 'Is this even legal?'

An unofficial vehicle parade through the streets of Chicago drew the ire of a Redditor, and the post was reshared in r/f***cars by another user who wanted to underscore the issues with Americans' dependence on automobiles.

The short video was filmed at N. Clark and W. Washington Streets, on the southeast corner of City Hall. The reposter described the event as "peak U.S. car culture," setting aside the messaging on the flags as irrelevant to their criticism.

One user said: "Is this even legal? the f***."

Commenters noted the use of emergency lights and sirens as well as stopping in the intersection and obstructing traffic were most likely illegal, with no evidence of a permitted parade through the city.

"Blocking a bus?" one wrote. "Shameful."

The video did show some pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, with a bollard-protected median on one side of the street to offer those crossing a safe haven to a bus stop.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The convoy, though, highlighted the entitlement of drivers, who too often get behind the wheel and feel invincible in what amounts to a deadly weapon. The most dangerous offender in this production was perhaps the raised truck not being used for its truck bed or towing ability, as hood height is a major factor in determining whether people are severely injured when they're hit by an automobile.

In fact, pedestrian deaths have been increasing in the United States, and some have linked that to the advent of taller vehicles. The average truck height in the U.S. has increased from 67 inches in 1991 to 74 inches in 2011 and 76 inches in 2021.

This driver is also the one with the questionable lights and sounds, and they parked in the intersection while using a fire truck-like horn and police cruiser-like sirens. A pair of bystanders offered certain fingers to tell the drivers they were No. 1 on a special list.

While not directly relevant in this case, the internal combustion engine vehicles shown also contribute to the overheating of the planet, which is causing more frequent and severe extreme weather events, health problems, and wildlife collapse. Where this becomes more relevant is how car culture in the U.S. tends to normalize the use of cars and trucks when walking could be just as effective, if not more so, as is often the case in metro areas like Chicago — and, in general, for parades and marches.

Another overlooked aspect of ICEVs is that they produce noise pollution in addition to air pollution. Electric vehicles offer pollution-free driving and are nearly silent.

"Proof that cities aren't noisy, cars are," one commenter said of the spectacle.

A commenter from outside the U.S., who did not say where they lived, said they were surprised to see this seeming to be OK: "Usage of any emergency vehicle equipment in my country would be quickly met with police on their doorstep."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.