Police issue warning about charging drivers hefty fines for modifying their vehicles: 'Drivers should be wary'

Australian drivers who customize their vehicles are learning that their trendy alterations may result in massive fines or vehicle seizure, reported news.com.au.

Social platforms like TikTok and Instagram have popularized car customization, with users posting modification tutorials using inexpensive parts from online retailers such as Temu and AliExpress. Many of these changes break road safety laws.

These alterations often hurt the environment. For instance, suspension modifications damage road surfaces and lead to taxpayers covering repair costs, and excessive window tinting blocks visibility, increasing collision risks for pedestrians and cyclists.

Decorative lighting underneath vehicles distracts other motorists and consumes unnecessary electricity. Badly installed roof racks can turn into dangerous projectiles during collisions, putting everyone at risk.

A lawyer, Avinash Singh, cautioned that unapproved changes bring serious consequences.

"Drivers should be wary of changes that alter the body, engine, suspension, brakes, or chassis," Singh said, per news.com.au.

Prohibited alterations include overly dark window film, wheel spacing adjustments, decorative undercarriage lighting, removed mudguards, and suspension lowering systems.

Most states require driver and passenger windows to permit 35% of light through, with back passenger windows needing a 20% minimum. Total vehicle height, including roof attachments, cannot surpass 4.3 meters (14.1 feet). Suspension alterations must maintain at least 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) between the car body and ground.

Fines differ across regions. New South Wales charges up to AU$2,200 ($1,423). Queensland penalties climb as high as AU$10,000 ($6,467). Tasmania fines can exceed AU$2,000 ($1,293). Victoria and South Australia both levy penalties of around AU$1,000 ($647). Western Australia charges AU$800 ($517).

If you own a car, check your state's motor vehicle department website before making changes. Obtain written permission for modifications. Save receipts and paperwork demonstrating your changes meet safety requirements.

The article caused a debate in the comments.

One reader suggested a solution: "Have the modification inspected for roadworthyness, and if good, add the modification to the cars registration papers so the legality is clear if questioned by authorities. Works in Germany and keeps the cars street safe as well."

Another commenter expressed frustration with inconsistent regulations, writing: "It is high time we had nationally consistent road rules, vehicle rules, Policing. Some things being done in one state are either stupid or petty such as SA requiring an advanced driver qualification to drive a sports car. Either the car is roadworthy or it isn't."

