Breakthrough study uncovers unsettling truth about common household batteries: 'We can tackle the … problem now'

A recent discovery may prove vital in eliminating the toxic chemicals within lithium-ion batteries, making for safer recycling of these common pollutants.

Researchers in Australia and Colorado joined forces to study perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in batteries. Known as "forever chemicals" because they can take hundreds of years to break down, PFAS are manufactured chemicals that have become more prevalent in products globally.

As explained in The Conversation and Tech Xplore, a new kind of PFAS was recently discovered within lithium-ion batteries that is so toxic that just one drop in a swimming pool would be enough to harm animals' nervous systems. These researchers tried to do something about it.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, focused on how much heat it would take for these new PFAS, known as bis-FASIs (short for bis-perfluoroalkyl sulfonimides), to break down. The researchers developed a computer model to determine this, as not all incinerators are properly designed to handle these toxic substances.

They found that bis-FASI molecules start to break down at roughly 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit, but the remaining fragments were still harmful PFAS chemicals. Once temperatures soared past 1,800 degrees, the bis-FASIs could be broken down into something completely harmless.

The solution isn't cheap or easy, as recycling plants would need to use much higher temperatures than they currently do with batteries, and that requires a significant upfront investment.

"While we can tackle the PFAS problem now, it remains an expensive undertaking," the researchers wrote. "Metal recovery processes must be upgraded to safely destroy bis-FASIs."

However, they believe their findings can help increase the efficacy of battery recycling and keep these forever chemicals out of landfills. This is a big deal because batteries are a significant environmental problem.

"Clearly, the battery recycling rate must improve. This is where everyday people can help," the researchers wrote. "In the future, manufacturers should avoid using forever chemicals in batteries altogether."

Americans purchase nearly 3 billion lithium-ion batteries each year, according to Environmental Protection Agency data. Used batteries can be flammable, so the EPA stresses that they should never be put in household garbage or recycling. Instead, they should be kept separate and taken to a dedicated recycling or hazardous waste collection company.

However, that doesn't happen often. Only 5% of the world's lithium-ion batteries are recycled, research from the American Chemical Society indicates. If you don't know how to recycle your batteries, companies such as Call2Recycle offer battery recycling programs. Switching to rechargeable, reusable batteries could also help keep our landfills cleaner, as each rechargeable battery can replace hundreds of single-use batteries over its lifespan.

