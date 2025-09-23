  • Home Home

Driver shares photo after finding strange object found stuck in tire: 'That's wildly unlucky'

by Yei Ling Ma
Photo Credit: iStock

One DoorDash driver experienced a scary moment while working. They heard a loud pop and immediate hissing from their tire, so they stepped out to check on the situation. Baffled, the driver found a part of a vape pen sticking through their tire. 

They shared a picture of the punctured tire on the r/DoorDash subreddit. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Got what seems to be a vape pen in my tire while dashing," the original poster shared.

The picture showed a circular, unknown object similar in size and shape to a bike tire air needle, sticking through the groove of the tire. The tire appeared to be off the vehicle in the picture. 

"That's wildly unlucky," one commenter empathized. 

From contamination to punctured tires, disposable vapes have been dominating the headlines. 

Disposable vapes pose a serious public health risk due to the toxic chemicals found in these devices. Vapes can damage the lungs and increase the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease, endangering the health of those who use them. This group now includes school-aged children who are getting their hands on these devices through social media channels. 

Vape litter has also caused damage to cars, puncturing tires and even burning cars down due to vape battery explosions. 

When left to deteriorate in nature, vape litter contaminates the soil and water sources with heavy metals, including mercury, lead, and nickel, as well as carcinogens, including formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. 

According to the American Lung Association, herbicides like acrolein and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, including benzene, which is found in car exhaust, have also been found in disposable vapes, which find their way into the earth. 

In the U.S., 11.9 million disposable vapes are sold each month, which translates to a rate of 4.5 discarded vapes per second, according to a report by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund. When not left carelessly in the street, discarded vapes typically accumulate in landfills amid massive piles of electronic waste. 

Countries in Asia are taking a firm stance against electronic vapes, with Singapore, Cambodia, and Malaysia leading the way to a vape-free future

Users in the comments section debated over whether the object that punctured the tire was a vape part or a nail. 

"This is satire right? That's obviously a screw or nail," one commenter stated. 

"It is the base of a 510 thread thc isolated cartridge," another commenter refuted.

