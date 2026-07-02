New Jersey heat wave could send electric bills soaring as utilities warn of possible outages

"Electricity needed to cool your house to 75 degrees when it's 95 outside is 300% higher."

The late-June heat wave may affect New Jersey residents beyond the weather itself, with higher cooling use likely to show up on household electric bills.

Utility companies have said extended air conditioner use can drive electricity demand up across the state, potentially increasing costs for customers and putting added pressure on the power system.

What's happening?

Electricity consumption in New Jersey is expected to rise as temperatures climb, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Many households will likely need to keep air conditioners running longer and more often to keep indoor temperatures tolerable.

PSE&G said the difference between an ordinarily hot day and an extremely hot one can be significant for household energy use.

According to the utility, as cited by News 12 New Jersey, "The amount of electricity needed to cool your house to 75 degrees when it's 95 outside is 300% higher than when it's 85 outside."

Eversource issued a similar warning, saying customers use around 35% more electricity during summer hot spells.

Why does it matter?

Heat waves can also become a financial burden.

When high temperatures persist for days at a time, air conditioning can quickly become one of the biggest drivers of a monthly electric bill. The strain can be even worse for people living in older homes, apartments with poor insulation, or spaces that absorb heavy afternoon sun.

In those homes, cooling systems often have to run longer to maintain the same indoor temperature, making heat-related bill spikes even more severe.

There is also the risk of service disruptions. When electricity demand surges across a region all at once, the grid can come under pressure. Residents could face higher bills and possible outages during extreme heat, an especially serious concern for older adults, young children, and people with underlying health conditions.

What can I do?

Utilities are urging residents to make a few practical changes that may reduce cooling-related electricity use while still keeping homes safe.

News 12 New Jersey reported that residents are being advised to keep blinds closed during the day, run ceiling fans counterclockwise, use major appliances in the early morning or later evening, and turn up the thermostat when no one is home.

Closing blinds can block solar heat gain, while shifting oven, dryer, and dishwasher use outside peak heat hours can keep the air conditioner from battling extra warmth generated inside the home.

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