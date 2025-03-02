You can get $2,400 in rebates for a super-efficient HVAC if you live in this region — check if you qualify

According to EnergySage, the average heat pump costs upward of $20,000 to purchase and install before any incentives.

Utah homeowners wanting to upgrade their home's heating system could get $2,450 simply for going green. Call it a win for your wallet — and the planet.

Rocky Mountain Power customers in Utah can get $450 in rebates from the utility company when installing a heat pump — and those savings can be compiled with government rebates. Current government incentives cover 30% of a heat pump purchase and installation — up to $2,000 — for eligible homeowners. That means a Utah homeowner could benefit from $2,450 off their system.

The savings require homeowners to own an existing home — not a new construction — and to follow particular conditions, like using a program-eligible contractor.

According to EnergySage, the average heat pump costs upward of $20,000 to purchase and install before any incentives. In 2023, the median cost to install a new heat pump was $16,025 after rebates. In some states, like Florida, the median cost was $8,700. Rebates in Utah are newer, so no median data is available for past years.



Heat pumps are a more sustainable alternative for heating and cooling than traditional HVAC or boiler systems. They collect heat from the air, water, or ground outside your home and concentrate it for use inside, according to the Department of Energy. The system also cools via a process similar to an air conditioner or refrigerator, per National Grid.

Heat pumps are less polluting, more energy-efficient, safer, and more economical than other heating and cooling options. According to Carbon Switch, heat pumps can save homeowners between $100 and $1,000 annually on energy bills, depending on home location and size.

Current government rebates and many state rebates are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, a law that marks Congress' biggest clean energy and climate action. While navigating any legislation can be tricky, claiming IRA incentives — and seeing how much you can save — is surprisingly easy when using EnergySage, a free online marketplace providing easy, fast heat pump estimates and compares quotes via its comprehensive tools.

Even if you don't live in Utah, many homeowners can also get additional savings for heat pumps from their home state, city programs, or utility companies. EnergySage will help you find those savings, too.

But state and government incentives may not be around forever. President Donald Trump has suggested plans to dismantle the IRA, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for climate-minded home renovations. Major changes to the law would require an act of Congress, but given the uncertain future, taking advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

