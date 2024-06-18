Home cook shares simple method to reuse cooking oil for meals to come: 'The amount of money and oil I could have saved only if I knew this'

If you've ever wondered what to do with your used cooking oil, one resourceful home chef has the answer. A viral video revealing how to clean and reuse cooking oil is making waves on TikTok — and it's a total game changer.

The scoop

In the video, Cooking at Pam's Place (@cookingatpamsplace) demonstrates her simple trick for cleaning used cooking oil.

"Used oil is good to save, but before you save it, you need to clean it," she explains. "Come with me, I'll show you what to do."

Pam mixes two tablespoons of cornstarch with one cup of water, then pours the mixture into her hot, used cooking oil. The cornstarch collects "all of the grime and stuff" from the bottom of the pan. Once the oil cools, it's "nice and clean" and ready to be used again.

How it's helping

This easy hack is a win-win for your wallet and the planet. By cleaning and reusing cooking oil, you can save money on a pantry staple while reducing waste.

American hotels and restaurants alone discard about three billion gallons of cooking oil every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, most of which ends up in landfills or clogs sewage systems. Reusing oil helps keep this resource out of the waste stream.

Plus, reducing the demand for new cooking oil helps conserve the water and energy used to produce it. Growing crops for vegetable oil requires significant natural resources. Reusing what you have reduces your environmental impact.

Of course, cooking oil can only be reused safely so many times after its initial use — two to three, to be exact.

"If the color has changed, there's foam on the surface, or it has an off-putting smell, it's time to throw it out," says the Food Network.

What people are saying

TikTokers loved this simple solution for stretching cooking oil further. The comments were full of oil-saving enthusiasm.

"Ma'am the amount of money and oil I could have saved only if I knew this," lamented one TikTok user.

"I just run warm oil through a coffee filter in a funnel," suggested another. "Works great."

"Now that's recycling," exclaimed a third.

Home cooks and eco-conscious consumers alike appreciate how this trick turns a kitchen castoff into a valuable resource. People who clean their cooking oil don't just save money — they save the planet.

So, next time you're about to toss your used oil, give this hack a try. With a little cornstarch magic, you can have clean, reusable cooking oil — and the satisfaction of knowing you're doing your part to conserve resources. It's a small change that can make a big difference over time.

