Resident calls out city for major urban planning flaw: 'It's dangerous all around'

In a recent TikTok video, the self-proclaimed Happy Urbanist (@jonjon.mp4) does a deep dive into why slip lanes can be dangerous.

Slip lanes are turning lanes that allow vehicles to make right turns without having to stop at an intersection. While these lanes were designed to improve traffic flow, the Happy Urbanist argues they can create a risky environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Slip lanes are highway infrastructure that is more or less forced into cities with terrible results," the caption reads. "The good news is they're inexpensive to convert."

The video starts with the history of slip lanes — which came about in the early to mid-20th century as needs for intersection traffic flows increased due to more cars on the road. Being that slip lanes encourage drivers to maintain speed while turning, they reduce the likelihood of stopping or yielding to pedestrians — if they even see them.

"There's no doubt slip lanes add a modicum of efficiency to an intersection," the Happy Urbanist says. "The challenge, however, is that intersections are by far the most dangerous places to move through." According to the Federal Highway Administration, over 50% of all crashes involving deaths and injuries occur at or near intersections.

"I hate slip lanes as a driver and as a pedestrian," one comment said. "It's dangerous all around."

The design flaw of slip lanes increases the risk of accidents, especially in areas with high foot traffic. Given safety concerns, poorly designed roads can discourage walkability. Cities may not realize they are unintentionally pushing people toward car travel, which can increase congestion as well as tailpipe pollution.

The TikTok video's critique aligns with a growing movement toward pedestrian-friendly city planning. Urban planning organizations like Smart Growth America advocate for reevaluating slip lanes, as well as other dangerous road designs, in favor of prioritizing pedestrian safety. This reduces greenhouse gas pollution as more people take to the sidewalks instead of the road.

