Denver couple reveals how they replaced 80% of their grocery store trips — here's what they recommend

by Chelsea Cook
Photo Credit: Instagram

In 2017, Heather and Terrance Grady stood in their Denver backyard and stared at a patch of soil and a few chickens. Starting a small vegetable garden and raising backyard birds didn't seem revolutionary at the time, but it marked the beginning of something much bigger, according to Axios. 

For Heather and Terrance, homesteading was a way to take control of their food, health, and environment. Over time, that small garden blossomed into a full-fledged urban farm. 

Today, the Grady family grows everything from 27 varieties of tomatoes to 20 types of peppers and even has a fruit orchard — all in the heart of the city. Now, they get about 80% of their daily meals from an impressive summer harvest each year, according to Axios. 

Homesteading is more than a way to save money. For the Gradys, it's also about reconnecting with the land and rethinking how they interact with their environment. It hasn't always been easy, though, and the couple has learned through trial and error.

Heather and Terrance want others who are interested in starting a home garden to know that success doesn't come overnight. They recommend starting small, whether that means a few pots on your patio or an herb garden in your kitchen window. Once you get the hang of it, you can grow from there and start experimenting. 

For Heather and Terrance, sustainability isn't a buzzword. It's a lifestyle. They've learned to minimize waste, save on grocery bills, and embrace eco-friendly practices. But more than that, it's about the satisfaction of growing their own food and sharing that experience with others.

As Heather shared with Axios, the community aspects of growing and enjoying your own food "are the things that keep us tethered to it."

