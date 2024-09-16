Home gardeners weigh in on the easiest and cheapest produce to grow — here's what they said

Growing your own food might initially sound intimidating, but it's more feasible and worthwhile than you think.

When you grow your own food, you save money on grocery bills, know exactly where your ingredients come from, minimize food waste, and reduce your pollution footprint.

So, "What food is easy to make or grow at home and is expensive in supermarkets?"

That was the question one Redditor posted to r/Frugal followers while looking for advice.

This is a great topic to discuss with people you know personally and meet online to gain tips for shopping smarter at the grocery store.

In addition to saving money, many people find homegrown food is fresher and more delicious than what they would buy in stores. You don't have to worry about chemicals or pesticides in your foods, and you can often reuse old containers around your home to start growing with minimal investment.

Research also shows that gardening, a relaxing hobby, has both physical and mental health benefits because of exercise and stress relief. As an added bonus, growing food reduces one's personal contribution to air-polluting gases associated with transporting produce over long distances.

Reddit users had lots of advice for the original poster to help them live more frugally and sustainably.

"Herbs are by far the best bang for buck as far as cost and effort vs. savings," one Redditor shared. "Everyone should be growing herbs."

Another wrote: "Cheap bread at the store is low quality and loaded with preservatives. Bread is not hard to make. You can make it healthier and still cheap by adding oats, or barley, or quinoa."

"Granola…only a few ingredients and so simple, yet so expensive at the grocery store," someone else commented.

Other suggestions of foods to grow at home were leeks, peppermint, basil, tomatoes, peppers, bean sprouts, mung beans, Swiss chard, and broccoli.

All these ideas have inspired people across the internet to try growing their own food and cutting back on their grocery spending for the sake of their wallets and the planet.

