  • Home Home

Home gardeners weigh in on the easiest and cheapest produce to grow — here's what they said

"Everyone should be growing herbs."

by Alyssa Ochs
"Everyone should be growing herbs."

Photo Credit: iStock

Growing your own food might initially sound intimidating, but it's more feasible and worthwhile than you think. 

When you grow your own food, you save money on grocery bills, know exactly where your ingredients come from, minimize food waste, and reduce your pollution footprint. 

So, "What food is easy to make or grow at home and is expensive in supermarkets?" 

That was the question one Redditor posted to r/Frugal followers while looking for advice. 

This is a great topic to discuss with people you know personally and meet online to gain tips for shopping smarter at the grocery store

In addition to saving money, many people find homegrown food is fresher and more delicious than what they would buy in stores. You don't have to worry about chemicals or pesticides in your foods, and you can often reuse old containers around your home to start growing with minimal investment. 

Watch now: Top yogurt producer reveals how the company is evolving to meet new consumer demands

Research also shows that gardening, a relaxing hobby, has both physical and mental health benefits because of exercise and stress relief. As an added bonus, growing food reduces one's personal contribution to air-polluting gases associated with transporting produce over long distances. 

Reddit users had lots of advice for the original poster to help them live more frugally and sustainably. 

"Herbs are by far the best bang for buck as far as cost and effort vs. savings," one Redditor shared. "Everyone should be growing herbs."

Another wrote: "Cheap bread at the store is low quality and loaded with preservatives. Bread is not hard to make. You can make it healthier and still cheap by adding oats, or barley, or quinoa."

"Granola…only a few ingredients and so simple, yet so expensive at the grocery store," someone else commented.

Other suggestions of foods to grow at home were leeks, peppermint, basil, tomatoes, peppers, bean sprouts, mung beans, Swiss chard, and broccoli. 

All these ideas have inspired people across the internet to try growing their own food and cutting back on their grocery spending for the sake of their wallets and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x