Gardener stuns with photos of patio transformation: 'She used every square centimeter in a great way'

One gardener just proved to Reddit that you don't need much space to make a beautiful garden.

Her efforts were posted in the r/gardening subreddit by a family member.

"The pics you see here are the work done by my mom over several years on our terrace," wrote the original poster. "She is already popular in a Tamil Facebook gardening group, which has 314k members. She is trying to improve her collections. Will this sub help her if I introduce her to Reddit?"

The first photo shows a charming terrace paved in white tile and terracotta. The floor is almost completely obscured from view under a blanket of plant pots and buckets full of thriving greenery.

Few of the plants are more than waist-high, but many of them are bright with blossoms, and they all look healthy. In the foreground, a collection of seedlings have been started in smaller containers.

Other photos show other sections of the terrace with paths leading between even more potted plants. The garden fills up every level of the rooftop, positioned around the decorative features and solar water heater.

Growing plants like this has many benefits. Not only does it get you out in the fresh air and sunshine, but it gives you the opportunity to grow vegetables and herbs that are healthy to eat and can save you money.

When you grow flowers and native plants, you can support local pollinators and other wildlife. Plus, choosing species that have adapted to the local environment can help save you money because they require less water and maintenance.

Commenters loved to see what the original poster's mother had done with the terrace.

"I love this so much!! She used every square centimeter in a great way, I aspire to be half as good as her one day!" said one user.

"Where do I send your mom my application for full-time gardener?" joked another commenter.

