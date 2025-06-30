  • Home Home

Defiant homeowner stages clever protest against strict HOA policies: 'Love it'

Commenters were big fans.

by Veronica Booth
Commenters were big fans.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner posted on Reddit showing off a wooden sign they made defending the wildflowers on their property.

The Reddit post included a picture of the artsy sign adorned with flowers and leafy plants, which read "WEEDS ARE FRIEND."

Commenters were big fans.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner captioned the post, saying, "Got approval to install some signs in the front garden. Our lil FU to the [homeowners association] who thinks wildflowers are weeds."

It seems the HOA has been mowing or removing what they believe are weeds, but are actually wildflowers. This homeowner is taking a stand to protect their native flowers.

The OP probably loves having wildflowers that naturally grow around their property. Native plants and natural lawns are super low-maintenance. They require less water than traditional lawns, and don't need to be mowed or weeded.

Because they're natural, there's also no need for toxic pesticides or herbicides. Homeowners can save money on gardening and lawn maintenance supplies when they opt for a natural landscape.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Rewilded yards aren't just low-maintenance and cost-effective. They're also wonderful for the environment. Pollinators need native plants, and humans need pollinators. They're essential for protecting the food supply because they help crops reproduce.

Native plants also balance out the local ecosystem, whereas invasive species disrupt the environment. Despite this, many HOAs don't allow people to rewild their yards or have native plant lawns. And HOAs may also tear up native plants and mow unnecessarily, like in the OP's case.

Letting plants naturally grow results in a beautiful, diverse landscape and reduces property maintenance for busy homeowners. There's also no need for toxic chemicals like herbicides. It's a friendly favor to pollinators, local wildlife, and the entire planet.

Commenters were big fans of the OP's sign.

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One person said, "Hah! Love it."

Another shared their own issues with their HOA, saying, "We registered our house as a pollinator highway with the state. We plant clover instead of grass and HOA sent us a warning for weeds."

Someone else mentioned how much they love the wildflowers in their neighborhood: "My [neighbor's] flowers are weeds, but natural to the area and look so good in [bloom]."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x