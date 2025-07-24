DIYer shares photos after turning old robe into trendy new creation: 'I feel like I'd love wearing those'

One DIY enthusiast transformed an old robe into a new pair of pants by following a simple tutorial, and people were impressed.

Posting to the r/upcycling subreddit, the crafter shared the transformation in several photos of the pants from multiple angles.

In the caption, they explained that the trousers are reversible and shared a link to a YouTube tutorial for sewing wrap pants. The poster mentioned that they had to make a few modifications, but that they might use the leftover fabric to make a matching top.

Upcycling is a trendy movement among crafters and non-artists alike, from transforming secondhand dresses into new outfits to repurposing a curtain as a unique piece. Giving old clothes or items a new life is both rewarding and offers many benefits for consumers and the environment.

Heal the Planet emphasized that upcycling clothes helps you save money, as you don't have to buy new ones as frequently. The group also highlighted that the practice requires less energy and resources than buying new clothes.

Additionally, the Michigan State University Extension explained that finding a way to transform an old item into something new allows you to use your creativity in a unique, tangible way.

Another benefit is that upcycling old clothes creates a one-of-a-kind product, explained Faircado. Instead of the same regurgitated trends found at many major retailers, you'll have a piece unique to you and your style.

Plus, repurposing old items such as clothes, decor, or furniture helps reduce the waste entering landfills, which helps decrease water and air pollution, said Successfully Sustainable. That means the air and water can stay cleaner, which is better for human health.

Luckily, upcycling can be simple, so even if you're not an experienced DIYer, you can still get involved. For example, you could use fabric markers or iron-on patches to cover stains or worn areas on an old t-shirt.

In the comments of the Reddit post, people were in awe of the crafter's reuse of the black and white patterned fabric from the robe.

"Those are some cool pants!" said one commenter.

Another person wrote, "Wow, those look great! You've inspired me. I feel like I'd love wearing those."

"[I'm] curious what the robe looked like, these are very nice," said a third.

If you want to try upcycling, The Good Boutique suggests turning old clothes into cleaning rags, shopping bags, or pillowcases.

