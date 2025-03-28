Woman shares clever way to give old spice containers a new life: 'That's such a great idea'

"The most sustainable thing is using what you have, and getting the most out of it!"

Living sustainably is easy when you know how to upcycle. Before throwing something away, consider whether you can find another use for it. If you have a green thumb, you might be surprised at what you can do with some old pantry essentials.

The scoop

TikTok user Sydney (@syd.the.kyd.222) posted a video showing that they reuse empty plastic seasoning bottles for propagating small plant cuttings.

"I've been trying to reduce waste and also switch to more eco-friendly/sustainable materials," they captioned the video. "I mostly use glass now, but am still finding a use for my plastic containers before I throw them away. The most sustainable thing is using what you have, and getting the most out of it!"

You can propagate a cutting from a larger plant by submerging the stems in water in a small container and giving it plenty of sunlight until roots begin to grow.

How it's helping

Making a habit of recycling, upcycling, shopping secondhand, and reusing things you already have around the house is an impactful way you can help the environment every day.

Small jars and containers like spice bottles can easily be repurposed for plant propagation, food storage, organization, and more. Not only does it keep trash out of landfills for longer and lessen pollution, but it also prevents the need for buying something new and saves money.

When you do need to buy something, try to shop at thrift stores, from online secondhand retailers like ThredUp, or from local resellers in your community. You can also help supply your neighbors by decluttering and selling your unwanted items, or recycle your clothing with companies like Trashie.

To learn more about this, check out TCD's guides to recycling certain items in your area, making money on your old clothes, and making money on your old electronics.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved the upcycling suggestion in Sydney's video, with some commenting that they also use plastic water bottles and aluminum cans for propagation.

"Using my mom's old glass salt n pepper shakers as prop jars [right now]," one user commented.

"That's such a great idea," another said.

