You can cash in on rewards from your favorite brands — all you have to do is send this company your unwanted clothes

"We'll take it as long as it doesn't have extreme biohazard or soil … that we can't recycle."

Say goodbye to fashion waste and hello to rewarding recycling. Trashie's innovative service helps you get rid of unwanted clothing the right way — and it comes with serious rewards.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

It's an easy process: Request a Take Back Bag, fill it with unwanted clothing, and return it. Trashie then inspects and sorts the items for reuse and recycling.

About 90% of items sent to Trashie are successfully diverted from landfills. Of those diverted items, about 70% are reused, usually sent overseas. As Trashie reports, more than 70% of the global population wears used clothing, usually out of financial necessity. Another 20 to 25% of items are recycled into new fibers for items like pet bedding, punching bag filling, industrial rags, and more

A Take Back Bag from Trashie, which holds up to 15 pounds of clothing, costs $20 — including shipping for your items. But you'll get the equivalent of $30 worth of rewards — called Trashie Cash — in return per bag. Plus, you'll have the knowledge that your clothing clutter is being handled in a planet-friendly way.

Why should I send Trashie my old clothing?

Responsibly discarding unwanted items and waste, including clothing, is key to being a planet-conscious consumer. Trashie reports that every 15 pound Take Back Bag diverts more than 150 pounds of carbon pollution from our planet, which is the equivalent of not burning 75 pounds of coal.

And Trashie also helps recycle more than just clothing. The program also accepts shoes, sheets, towels, handbags, and even jewelry. The company even recycles tech in a specialized Tech Take Back Box. That makes it one of the most comprehensive textile (and more) recycling programs available.

"Any unwanted clothing, accessories, sheets, towels, whatever really fits in the bag," Trashie CEO Kristy Caylor explained in a conversation with TCD. "We'll take it as long as it doesn't have extreme biohazard or soil…that we can't recycle."

And that's all not to mention the stellar rewards you can earn just by recycling your unwanted stuff. You can redeem your TrashieCash for monetary savings at the environmentally-conscious brands you shop anyway, including Blueland, Zero Waste Store, Allbirds, Cozy Earth and more. Plus, you can claim deals from brands like Chewy, Uber Eats, Casper, and more for being a Trashie user.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

Trashie isn't alone in trying to divert good-quality clothing from landfills. Popular online consignment shop ThredUp will also give new life to your unwanted clothing — if it's in top-notch condition. Just request a mailing label, fill a box with your unwanted stuff, and send it in. ThredUp lists qualifying items on its site for resale, and you'll get a portion of the selling price — after a $14.99 processing fee per box. All unaccepted items are donated or recycled.

If you'd rather donate your clothing on a local scale, you can look for consignment or clothing resale shops in your area to make cash from your unwanted items. But that only works for items in sellable condition — before you donate, consider if your items are comparable to what you'd buy secondhand.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.