Woman shares stunning photos of surprising creation made from IKEA duvet cover: 'This looks amazing'

Fellow Redditors were quick to respond with praise for the creator.

Upcycling social media creators may boast some of the most inventive accounts on the Internet. Where people generally see only an old duvet or worn children's clothes, these creatives see an opportunity to evolve used fabrics into everything from pet outfits to extraordinary gowns.

One such creator shared her latest creation on the r/Upcycling subreddit.

"$2 thrift IKEA duvet cover into a dress" reads the title of the post featuring self-portraits of the creator wearing an off-the-shoulder dress — and pictures of the bed covering she used to construct the sweet floral number.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Upcycling takes vision, skill, and patience, but it's one of the most eco-friendly things you can do to expand your wardrobe. Instead of tossing an old bedsheet, this designer transformed it into a stunning dress, likely saving her at least $50 on a similar dress bought new.

Sewing used to be a more common household skill, and fabrics were often reused until they could no longer be fashioned into something else. Resources were sparse, and it made sense to use them as long and in as many different ways as possible.

According to a 2023 snapshot from Earth.org, the average American tosses 82 pounds of clothing every year, contributing to the 92 million metric tons of textile waste landfilled annually worldwide. Throwaway culture has also gotten worse alongside the growth of the fast fashion industry.

Many clothing items are worn only seven to 10 times before being tossed, representing a 35% decline in usage since about 2008, per Earth.org's 2023 stats. And with those clothes thrown away comes the demand to source more materials, to manufacture new items, and to package and transport them globally, each step with its own environmental footprint.

Before buying new, you may want to ask yourself if you have any materials you could repurpose. If sewing isn't your strongest skill, it might be fun to learn — or you could even ask a friend or family member to work on the project together.

You can also declutter your wardrobe by sending it to organizations like Trashie, where you can earn "TrashieCash" rewards.

The Redditors were quick to respond with praise for the creator of this summer dress.

"IKEA sheets are wonderful for clothes. I have a deep plum sheet that so far I've made a shirt with," one shared.

"This looks amazing! One of my favorite things I've seen people make is historically accurate clothing from IKEA textiles. The fabric really is gorgeous," another responded.



Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.