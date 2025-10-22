  • Home Home

Artist shares photos after giving new life to thrift-store shirt: 'That's really cool'

"You have skills!"

by Brianne Nemiroff
One Redditor shared their experience of transforming an old, thrifted t-shirt into stunning, upcycled fashion.

Photo Credit: iStock

There are multitudes of fashion lovers, especially those who thrift.

Some pursue designer items and build outfits around name brands. Some are fanatics for vintage pieces and get a dopamine rush from finding the perfect '80s windbreaker. And some see everything on the rack as a blank canvas to paint, sew, or reinvent.

One creative thrifter found a simple, green-gray, aged shirt at the thrift store and transformed it into a hand-painted masterpiece. They shared their experience on the r/upcycling subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I spent the morning painting this shirt and drinking green tea. It was so enjoyable to be in the flow state," the original poster shared.

The attached photos show a grungy T-shirt that has been hand-painted with a floral and vine design.

Thrifting can provide incredible benefits to upcycling designers and artists. 

Instead of buying new fabric and building pieces from scratch, they can create new pieces from existing clothing. When the fabric needed to make a new t-shirt costs about $25, buying a finished product discounted to a few dollars is a steal.

The fashion industry is incredibly detrimental to the environment. This industry is responsible for 20% of global water pollution due to dyeing and other aspects of production. It also takes over 2,700 liters of water to make one t-shirt, according to Earth.org.

Some people do buy and discard clothing from microtrends frequently. But fast fashion brands are many times more wasteful and don't make lasting products. 

Earth.org stated consumers wear a clothing item only seven to 10 times before discarding it. This behavior has led to a loss of $500 billion every year because only 12% of the material discarded is recycled.

When consumers decide to thrift instead of shopping new, especially instead of buying fast fashion, they often access better-made clothing and designer brands. These clothes come at affordable prices and help reduce fashion waste in landfills.

The thrifting enthusiasts in the comments were showering the OP with support.

"You have skills with a paint brush!" one user complimented.

"That's really cool," another praised.

