Homeowner discovers clever use for backyard eyesore: 'It looks awesome'

"Weeds will grow on top of it and poke their roots through and laugh at you."

When trying to create the yard of your dreams, unexpected hurdles can arise. But one creative homeowner is proving that those challenges can sometimes lead to innovative — and natural — gardening solutions.

In a recent Reddit post, the homeowner said they had an unwieldy privacy bush removed from their yard. But the resulting stump left behind was "larger than expected" — so the homeowner got crafty.

"I turned it into a flower pot holder with its natural design element," the Redditor wrote, adding pictures of the charming, upcycled feature.

The homeowner explained they also put down landscaping fabric in the area to block weed growth. But the novice gardener wasn't yet pleased with the resulting look. The poster asked fellow gardeners what could be added to the extra space the bush used to occupy, specifically seeking natural elements to accompany the flower pot holder.

Reddit commenters agreed the plant holder feature was an amazing way to upcycle the massive stump.

"I looove that plant holder idea," one commenter wrote. "It looks awesome!"

One commenter, however, saw a lingering issue with the homeowner's current setup. The commenter recommended removing the fabric weed barrier to prevent frustration — and to help the environment.

"Weeds will grow on top of it and poke their roots through and laugh at you," the commenter wrote. "It will degrade, come to the surface, look awful, and give you a hard time when it comes to cutting holes in it to plant stuff."

Finding what type of weed control works for your garden and area may take trial and error. But it's best practice to avoid sheeting barriers — plastic and fabric.

According to the Dallas Morning News, sheeting barriers can block the proper exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in soil. It restricts the movement of soil-mixing organisms such as earthworms, insects, beneficial bacteria, and fungi, and it can cause plants you do want to grow to suffer from lack of air and water down the line.

Instead, the commenter advised to lay down mulch as a natural solution to weeds. While mulch is a great natural weed suppressant, it's also a hugely beneficial element in any garden. Mulch can help manage soil temperature and moisture, helping your garden thrive. Plus, mulch can help the soil maintain its nutrient density during heavy rainfall and can actually add nutrients to the soil as it breaks down.

For a homeowner invested in a natural and rewilded yard, mulching is a no-brainer — and so is planting greenery with environmental intention. To make the most out of their yard, this particular homeowner should prioritize decorating their properly mulched area with native plants. Planting native is the best way gardeners can support their local environment. Not only do native plants hold up better in local weather conditions, but they also support local pollinators and ecosystems.

With a bit of mulch, some native greenery, and the charm of their upcycled stump, this homeowner is well on their way to a naturally stunning yard.

