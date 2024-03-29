Plant parent shares 'beautiful' alternative to cheap-looking plastic saucers: 'Upscale your indoor plants'

Proud plant parents can boost their offspring with an awesome alternative to plastic saucers.

The scoop

The hack was shared by Mae Lutz (@lutzgohome) on TikTok, and they showed a wonderful array of small potted plants on a table in their home.

@lutzgohome Here is how to use thrifted clear plates to upscale your indoor plants this spring. Simply use a clear plate from the thrift store instead of using plastic plant saucers. It makes for a small but beautiful detail. ♬ original sound - Mae Lutz

"Here is a quick and inexpensive way to upscale your indoor plants this spring," the creator said, noting that they spend 50 cents to $2 on thrifted "beautiful clear plates."

"Simply swap out the plastic saucers for your adorable clear plates, and ta da!" they added "You're done."

It's a common tip that can help us lessen our plastic problem.

How it's helping

First, thrifting is a great way to find unique goods for cheap. You can even make money on your trips to secondhand stores by selling your unwanted clothes, furniture, and other things. Companies like thredUp even allow you to thrift shop from the comfort of your own home.

This helps keep perfectly usable objects out of landfills and reduces air pollution caused by methane gas from garbage heaps and junk that becomes litter.

Reducing the consumption of plastic is particularly helpful since petroleum-based products do not break down naturally. They degrade into microplastics, which can harm humans, wildlife, and ecosystems. That's why it's also important to learn about recycling options in your community.

So, say goodbye to plastic plant pots, and add a statement to your home with glass platters and other interesting alternatives. Plastic saucers are prone to sun-induced splintering and can leach toxins into your soil – a horrible issue if you're growing something edible.

What everyone's saying

There are many ways to get rid of what is your trash but could be someone else's treasure, and getting smarter about reusing things can boost your mood and help you make a difference in your community.

"I do this with thrifted and antique plates," one commenter wrote. "I love it."

Another joked: "Mam. I have so much to do this week. I really didn't need to see this. Because I know I must fit in thrifting."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.