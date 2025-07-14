Woman shares incredible photos after making new creation out of old jacket: 'Looks amazing'

"I'm hella envious of you, and I want this."

A woman posted before-and-after photos on Reddit of a fake leather jacket she upcycled into a vest.

"Looks amazing," one commenter said.

The original poster said she removed the jacket sleeves, did some patchwork over worn areas, and added designs with leather paint to execute the project, and Redditors expressed how impressed they were with the finished product.

Upcycling clothing this way is not only a fun method to transform items that have either seen better days or are no longer wanted in their original form, but it is also a great way to help the environment, giving clothing that might otherwise be dumped into landfills a longer life. By being creative and finding potential in items that might have been discarded, we're helping reduce waste.

Textile waste has a significant impact on the environment. When clothing ends up in landfills, it generates gases such as methane that contribute to the warming of the planet. Toxins commonly found in fabric can leach into the soil and, eventually, the water supply, causing health issues for wildlife and humans.

To reduce textile waste, we can look at clothing in a new way, giving it a fresh purpose. If we're not as creative as the OP, there are other ways to keep clothing out of landfills. Items can be sold on websites devoted to secondhand shopping, which can earn you a bit of money for your unwanted things. Donation is another option, as thrift shopping becomes more popular, especially for people looking for discounted items or enjoying the fun of treasure hunting.

The OP was excited to share her creation, and commenters were enthusiastic and inquisitive, asking questions about the process and giving compliments.

"That is so doooooope. Love it!" one Redditor said.

"I'm hella envious of you, and I want this. Seriously great work!" another exclaimed.

"Upcycling clothing is so cool," one fan said. "I love how you designed this vest so much!"

