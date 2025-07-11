Pet owner shares photos after creating dog bed out of unexpected household materials: 'This is so lovely'

One dog lover found a way to make their own dog bed in the most ingenious way.

"Upcycled an old sweatshirt into a dog bed!" the OP wrote in the Reddit subreddit r/upcycling.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures show that the OP filled an old sweatshirt with stuffing, using the stuffed sleeves as the perimeter of the bed. Their rescue dog looks relaxed and is enjoying their homemade bed.

Finding a dog bed that is both eco-friendly and non-toxic can be a difficult task. Dogs can be very particular about the kind of bed they use, just like humans, but it's rare to find a store that allows the dog to try them out before purchase. You might be stuck with an expensive dog bed that's unused or one that's less eco-friendly than you intended.

Dog beds are made from a combination of materials that are often not eco-friendly, like polyester, faux fur, suede, and plastics. Since a lot of them have memory foam or use cheaper plastics to line the bed, it is common to find other chemicals, such as flame retardants and phthalates, in them, too, according to The Good Trade, which are not good for dogs' health.

By making their own dog bed, not only are they choosing an option that is kinder for the environment, but it is also kinder for their dog, as many owners know that dog beds often get chewed apart. Some dogs can chew through beds every few months, which means that the OP could be saving dozens of dog beds from going to a landfill during their dog's lifespan.

Americans toss 82 pounds of textile waste every year; if more people leaned into upcycling habits, they could greatly reduce their environmental impact. This option also allows the OP to declutter their closet and extend the life of their clothes before they get tossed.

The overall consensus is that the DIY dog bed is not only kind for the animal but also a smart way to upcycle.

"This is so lovely and also a perfect way to get them used to their carer's scent," one person commented.

The OP responded, "She's a rescue dog as well, definitely good to get her acclimated to our scent. She loves it!"

Another Redditor wrote, "Great idea! Might borrow."

