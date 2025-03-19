Parent raises alarm after discovering health risk lurking in their baby's clothing: 'This was always one of my fears'

They said that their local health department helped them look into the source.

A parent concerned about their baby's exposure to lead offered a solution to the problem that can keep your household safe while saving you money and supporting the circular economy.

What's happening?

A parent of a 1-year-old wrote in the r/NewParents subreddit that their son had tested positive for lead, one of the most dangerous human toxins, especially for children. They said that while their local health department helped them look into the source, they found out that the fast-fashion industry was creating a similar problem with unsafe products.

In 2021, CBC reported that a toddler jacket sold by Chinese manufacturer Shein contained nearly 20 times the lead that Health Canada says is safe for children. Other companies' clothing featured high levels of toxic chemicals.

Lead is especially dangerous because of the severe consequences of exposure. In children, this can include developmental delays, irritability, hearing loss, and seizures, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Exposure to even low levels of lead can cause damage over time, especially in children," the medical center stated. "The greatest risk is to brain development, where irreversible damage can occur. Higher levels can damage the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults. Very high lead levels may cause seizures, unconsciousness and death."

"This was always one of my fears," one Redditor wrote in response to the concerning post.

Why is this important?

The popularity of brands such as Shein and Temu means the risk of lead poisoning and other health problems is great. Fast fashion also encourages overspending and overconsumption, as its name indicates. Styles come and go quickly, and the quality of the clothes leaves a lot to be desired, pushing consumers to replace what is not yet old with new attire.

The chemicals that can harm us if we buy these garments are also infecting the environment, and the industry, in general, is responsible for as much as 8% of global pollution. That includes the use of 70 million barrels of oil every year for fast-fashion businesses, per Eco-Stylist.

The waste ends up in the Global South, where developing nations suffer from it. In Ghana, for example, 15 million pieces of rejected clothing arrive each week. Only 50% is resold, and the rest is sent to landfills or burned.

What's being done about fast fashion?

The poster noted their health department suggested babies and toddlers avoid fast fashion and added in a comment that they don't buy those items at all.

Another user said they turned to Target as a safe alternative to online and fast-fashion retailers for their baby: "Amazon is too unregulated to trust their products, and the Shein/Temu lead report has been around for a few years now, their products really shouldn't be worn by anyone, not just babies."

Thrift stores can also be great sources of childhood clothes, as kids grow out of things at all stages of development. Buying secondhand — or even picking up things for free via "buy nothing" groups and the like — can save you piles of money (yes, even more than fast-fashion purchases) and may even net you fashionable pieces like this Carhartt overalls and Nikes combo.

Lastly, resell or donate your finds when you're done with them so other people can benefit. This further extends the lifecycle of clothing and promotes the circular economy.

