Woman shares photos after repurposing old container into adorable gift: 'Cute'

A savvy Reddit user transformed an old cat treat container into a heartwarming anniversary gift for their partner.

The cat owner posted a photo of the Churu container to Reddit, titling the post: "Repurposed the Churu container."

In the caption, they shared: "The huge packs of churus come on these big plastic tubs. Always on a mission to figure out how to reuse them. Made one of them into an anniversary gift for my partner."

Photo Credit: Reddit

On a piece of craft paper attached to the empty container, the Redditor wrote: "There are infinite reasons to love you, but here's as many as I could think of."

It's assumed that the container is full of sweet little notes of appreciation and admiration. But it was once filled with Churus, a type of pureed cat treat.

The original poster didn't need to buy a new container to make this thoughtful gift, and they reduced their household waste as a result. Churu treats, in particular, use excessive packaging. Each tube of pureed food is wrapped in foil and plastic, and then the collection of tubes is sold in a large plastic container.

This is a brilliant way to reuse the thick plastic container so it doesn't end up in a landfill. The pet industry generates over 300 million pounds of plastic packaging each year, according to the Pet Sustainability Coalition. Over 90% of that plastic packaging ends up in landfills or as litter in the oceans and other natural environments.

This plastic pollution harms animals, plants, and people. It increases the accumulation of microplastics in people's bodies, causing a range of health problems. Microplastics even accumulate in pets.

The pollution also releases harmful gases when sitting in landfills, worsening air, soil, and water pollution and contributing to the Earth's rising temperature. Finding ways to repurpose plastic packaging and products instead of discarding them helps create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone, including pets.

Commenters loved the idea.

One person wrote: "Cute!!"

Another groaned about all the waste associated with Churu treats, saying: "Refillable Churu sticks need to be a thing. Churus are so terrible. Watered down cat food and there's more plastic and foil waste than food per tube lol."

Someone else shared how much they adore a plastic-repurposing moment, commenting: "I love a reusable container, I always find a use for them."

