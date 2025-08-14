Renter seeks professional advice after landlord's DIY repairs frighten tenant: 'Is there some risk of explosion?'

Instead of getting expert help to fix an unsafe heating unit, one unlucky renter got their landlord's DIY special, prompting them to seek advice on Reddit.

"Is this safe at all?" they wrote on the subreddit r/hvacadvice alongside a photo of the setup in question. "The gas co. wouldn't turn gas back on to central heat [because] a flex pipe went into the unit. Landlord 'fixed' it himself with a new flex pipe still going into the unit."

"I understand the rubbing risk, but someone mentioned explosions on another sub and now I'm completely freaked out," they added. "Is this an immediate danger? We do have a gas detector near it in the meantime. But is there some risk of explosion?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters quickly chimed in, debating just how safe or unsafe the setup might be.

One person summed it up concisely. "Safe? Probably, assuming he tightened it properly. It's definitely not allowed though," they wrote.

"Also he did not listen to the gas company," they pointed out. "Idk the legality but I would assume he can get in trouble for knowingly turning it back on without fixing it."

Another commenter explained that it is generally against code to have a flexible pipe directly entering a fixed gas appliance. Instead, it's almost always required to install several inches of hard pipe on the outside of the appliance that can connect to a flex pipe.

"Given they turned off the gas citing the flexible gas line, odds are what your landlord did is still not allowed by your utility provider," one Redditor said.

"Regardless, I would get a CO detector with that old a** furnace," one person advised.

