An enormous country home was put under the microscope on a subreddit dedicated to the 1980s phenomena called McMansions — large, ostentatious suburban homes full of design flaws that are poorly built by developers who use mass-produced, cheap materials.

The post shared a photo of an unfinished 11,500-square-foot Illinois home on five acres.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just $575k," the OP wrote with sarcasm.

The seven-bed, seven-bath "home" was built on a patch of grass in the middle of farm country — and clearly abandoned before construction was finished. It's essentially a shell, taking the term "fixer-upper" to a whole new level.

The Zillow listing states the property was put on the market in 2022 and then removed after a pending sale. However, unlike the Reddit post, it does not include a price. Considering the original build was ditched, and with how long the property has been up for grabs with little to no interest from prospective homeowners, the structure has become a waste of land, materials, and labor.

The lack of desirability for these homes hinges on upfront costs and property taxes in addition to the massive utility bills that would be accumulated to heat, cool, and light such a large space. Especially with the trends of smaller families and tiny homes on the rise, these giant homes seem to symbolize days past.

Larger homes naturally require more energy and materials. Not only is it more expensive, but it also takes an equally large toll on the environment as they contribute more pollution to the atmosphere than more modest homes. Most of these giant dwellings don't come with solar panels, which could help bring electric costs down to almost nothing. EnergySage is a simple, free TCD-vetted source to help compare solar quotes from approved local installers. EnergySage can help save homeowners up to $10,000.

The response to the audacious farm home conjured all kinds of conversation, including health concerns about living so close to agriculture fields and being exposed to pesticides and herbicides.

"It's just a ... horror house," one Redditor wrote.

"Unfinished is putting it lightly," another commented.

A third shared, "This reminds me of the house in Beetlejuice but significantly more cursed."

