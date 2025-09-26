Residents share inside look at incredibly quaint village of tiny homes: 'They look like little gingerbread houses'

Vlogger Gab Small's (@gabsmall) tiny home community tour provides a few reasons to skip the NYC apartment hunt for a cozy spot upstate.

Transitioning to a house upstate from the Big Apple is nothing new. However, the Boiceville Cottage community doesn't feature McMansions but a cozy and colorful place of tiny homes, reminiscent of a storybook.

"They look like little gingerbread houses, " she says while driving. She continues to describe the place as "cheerful" and "happy".

She interviews the founder of the Boiceville Cottages, Bruno Schickel, who explains why the "gingerbread house" look is no accident. "I was inspired by a children's book called Ms. Rumphius," he explains. "Now we have a total of 140 cottages here."

Unfortunately, these homes aren't for sale but are rentals with prices that may not be in everyone's range. "$2k a month?!?! WTAF?!" said one commenter.

However, people can get more from them than a comparable rental in the city. The homes feature sunlight boldly shining from big windows, wood floors, ceiling fans, full kitchens, washer and dryers, and attic rooms high enough to stand in, etc. One home features a curved roof, and some are two stories.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Neighbors can convene in the big community house featuring a gym, TV, cushioned seats, and a great view.

As retiree Christine states, "You know your neighbors..It's so diverse. I didn't want to live in a senior citizens' place." Resident ages range from babies to 80-year-olds, and up to three household pets are allowed.

The community sits on 40 acres, featuring fruit trees, flowers, a dog park, and vegetable gardens — many residents have garden boxes. Smaller residences leave more vegetation available for growing your own food, enjoying the colors and smells of ornamental flowers, exercise, and cleaner air from all the oxygen production.

With less space, the average tiny home is cheaper to heat/cool with a smaller carbon footprint than a traditional home. "The heating portion from the gas bill will probably be $300 per year," Schickel says.

Whether rented or purchased, tiny-home living uses fewer resources and can rely on locally sourced materials, which can lead to a cooler and cleaner planet over time.

In addition to helping the environment, these small spaces can support the unhoused, make it easy to live comfortably off-grid, and are suitable for rapid-response emergency shelter.

"Wonderful! This type of housing and community should be everywhere!" one commenter exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.