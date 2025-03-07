Woman shares easy drain-cleaning trick with just 2 ingredients: 'Works like a charm'

Clogged drains are a pain and an annoyance to take care of, but one TikToker shared her go-to home hack for taking care of the issue. And the best part? You'll likely already have the ingredients in your home.

The scoop

Carolina McCauley (@carolina.mccauley) posted her method for unclogging drains with baking soda and lemon juice.

It's really simple. Just use a half cup of baking soda and one cup of lemon juice. Then, let it stand for 15 to 30 minutes before running the water.

McCauley said, "My go-to method is natural, easy, and works like a charm!"

The creator added that not only does this method unclog your drain, but it also eliminates odors.

How it's helping

Buying a chemical product every time your drain gets clogged can add up, but tips like this can be more cost-effective. Most people already have lemon juice and baking soda in stock for other purposes. Using natural cleaning products can actually save you up to $90 annually.

While using a clog-removing solution may also seem simple and effective, there are harmful downsides. According to Ashton, these products contain toxic chemicals that can harm your eyes, skin, and lungs. The fumes can cause respiratory problems, so you must be careful when using them.

These products are also bad for your pipes. While the gel can remove what's clogging your drain, it can also cause long-term damage to your pipes that natural products will avoid.

The chemicals in industrial products can also change the pH levels of local waterways after draining, which can cause tissue damage and even death for fish.

You can use more natural products to clean many parts of your home, while non-toxic DIY options often use the same ingredients as the ones in the stores. The versatile lemon juice and baking soda mixture can also be used to clean your faucets.

What everyone's saying

While unclogging your drains may be something you put off, McCauley said, "Your drains will thank you."

One TikToker noted vinegar, in place of the lemon juice used here, works alongside baking soda too.

One TikToker noted vinegar, in place of the lemon juice used here, works alongside baking soda too.








