Homeowner demonstrates simple method to unclog sink drains: 'It's been that easy?'

Unclogging drains is perhaps the least appealing household chore, but it is one that must be done.

Some use drain cleaner to no avail, while others yank hair directly from the drain, often leaving behind stragglers. TikToker geauxshanda (@geauxshanda) demonstrated a chemical-free and guaranteed method to rid a sink of hair and gunk buildup.

The scoop

The educator and mother learned this useful hack on TikTok herself and made her own video to demonstrate its simplicity.

After she says she poured chemicals down the drain without success, the creator removes the drain stopper.

"I used to always just try to yank the stopper out," she said. "... But I learned something, and I'm going to show you."

You don't have to know what the parts under the sink are called to use this hack.

"Do you see the stick that's going down with all the circles?" she asked, holding the camera on a piece of metal.

Attached to that piece is another metal stick, the plunger lever, screwed tightly into the pipe. The TikToker loosens the connection and pulls the stopper out of the drain.

From there, she easily removes the hair that had kept her sink from draining.

How it's helping

Unclogging drains without assistance from drain cleaners or plumbers is a tried-and-true way to save money.

Using natural cleaning products instead of caustic substances can also save money — up to $90 a year.

These are also fabulous methods of keeping chemicals out of the home.

Drain cleaner, according to Poison Control, incorporates strong chemicals and enzymes to dissolve clogs or break down debris.

These harsh chemicals, including sodium hydroxide, sometimes heat the residue in the drain to dissolve it, and such a powerful combination of chemicals can be highly dangerous if it makes contact with skin or is ingested or even if fumes are inhaled.

Fumes from drain cleaner not only cause respiratory issues, but they also contribute to air pollution, according to Drain Strain. When the chemicals are washed down the sink, they can contaminate soil and water.

The corrosive properties of drain cleaners can damage pipes, as well.

What everyone's saying

"It's been that easy?!" one commenter asked.

The original poster replied, "That's what I said too!!!"

"Thank you for posting," the user said in return. "It really helped."

