Social media user left dumbfounded after failing to unclog sink using method on YouTube: 'I'm not sure where I messed up'

A quick search on the internet will unveil a treasure trove of clever life hacks. There are tips out there on everything from cleaning your home to preserving your favorite pair of work boots.

But the key to employing a good hack successfully is following the instructions to the fine details. Otherwise, you might find that the hack is not effective and could potentially make the problem you're trying to solve even worse. A poster to the r/CleaningTips subreddit recently found that out the hard way.

The scoop

The poster explained they were trying to unclog their sink using baking soda and vinegar — a hack they saw in a video. They described in detail how they put boiling water in the sink basin, added baking soda, waited a bit before adding vinegar, and waited some more before adding more boiling water. But their sink was still clogged, and now they were desperately searching for a remedy.

"I'm not sure where I messed up though," they wrote, "whether it's where I've used too much baking soda or I waited a bit too long."

A combination of baking soda and vinegar is actually an effective method in unclogging minor drains in sinks. As Val Olivera, the CEO of Val's Cleaning Services, explains on Martha Stewart's website, "the combination of vinegar and baking soda triggers a chemical reaction that helps break down the clog."

How it's helping

Hacks like these are beneficial in a few different ways. First, they help people save money. Instead of buying expensive new products, they encourage you to use things you might have lying around the house. And oftentimes, they employ the use of items with safer ingredients than traditional products.

Plus, not purchasing more products likely decreases the amount of plastic waste you're producing at home. That is plastic waste that might end up in our already overcrowded landfills or even in our oceans.

Household maintenance hacks are especially helpful this time of year as many people are in the process of spring cleaning. One poster recently demonstrated how to make your own DIY cleaning wipes at home. They still keep your home clean but avoid exposure to some unhealthy chemicals in traditional wipes.

Another helpful tip showed how mixing baking soda with dish soap could tackle soap scum in your bathroom. If you're interested in learning how to incorporate more natural cleaning products into your home, check out this helpful guide.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post tried to offer some support. "It is sounding like you need to go get a plunger," one wrote. Another said: "No need to use drano or liquid plumber. Just using a small disposable drain snake like Drain Weasel will do the trick."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



