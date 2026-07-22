One New York bedroom was sweltering, the next was freezing, until a two-zone mini-split fix

A temperature imbalance in two Long Island bedrooms — one room ran hot, while the other stayed much colder — called for a more targeted solution. Instead of relying on a single thermostat to manage both spaces, a two-zone mini-split heat pump let each room be adjusted on its own.

What happened?

The project featured in a recent Mikey Pipes - Pipe Doctor Plumbing & Heating & Air (@PipeDoctor) video used an ACiQ 18,000-BTU dual-zone ductless mini-split system. Mikey Pipes, a Long Island HVAC contractor and content creator, showed his crew installing one outdoor inverter heat pump tied to two 9,000-BTU wall-mounted indoor units, with one unit serving each bedroom.

With that setup, the rooms no longer have to share a single control point. Each bedroom can be set independently, which can help households manage persistent hot and cold spots without forcing both spaces to follow the same temperature setting.

According to Pipes, the job involved several challenges, including drilling through an exterior wall reinforced with mesh, running refrigerant lines three stories above grade, adding line-hide covers, and pressure-testing both circuits with nitrogen in extreme heat.

Why does it matter?

For homeowners, the draw is more precise comfort without conditioning more of the house than needed. A ductless mini-split can focus on the rooms causing trouble, so one space does not have to be overcooled just to make another bearable. Here, that room-specific approach appears to have solved a problem a conventional thermostat was not handling.

There can also be financial benefits. Because mini-splits use inverter-driven heat pump technology and avoid the energy losses that come with ductwork, they can reduce electricity use compared with less efficient cooling and electric heating setups, especially when only occupied rooms need conditioning. Exact bill savings depend on the previous system, insulation, and local utility rates, but zoning itself can help reduce unnecessary runtime.

Upfront costs may also be eased by incentives, which can help offset installation expenses for homeowners considering a similar upgrade.

What's being done?

More households are turning to all-electric heat pumps to improve comfort while reducing home energy waste. Ductless systems are particularly useful in older homes, additions, and upper-floor bedrooms where existing ductwork or a single thermostat does a poor job of balancing temperatures.

This kind of project shows how electrification can be practical, not just aspirational. Rather than requiring a full-home overhaul, a targeted two-zone installation can address the specific rooms causing the most frustration.

As Pipes put it, "One bedroom was unbearably HOT while the other felt like Antarctica and no thermostat adjustment could make everyone happy." With the new system, "Each room receives its own remote control, temperature setting, and comfort zone."

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