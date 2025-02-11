  • Home Home

Students team up to build tiny homes for local community: 'It just brings a smile to my face'

"I even still drive by it to go see."

by Kristen Carr
A tiny home program from the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies inspired Flying Dust First Nation resident Matthew McCallum to pursue a career in a growing industry, according to BattlefordsNOW.

McCallum originally entered the building program to learn skills that he could apply to maintaining his own home but soon saw that the tiny home industry was expanding in a big way that could provide additional opportunities. 

With the need for more affordable housing and an increasing interest in eco-friendly living options, there is a big opening for all of the students to secure critical jobs in the industry and help their communities make strides toward improving the growing housing crisis with the construction of tiny homes.

Owners of tiny homes save money on utilities because the smaller homes use much less energy than traditional homes. The minimalist lifestyle is becoming appealing to more and more people who are concerned with protecting the environment and their health.

The tiny home lifestyle encourages dwellers to spend more time outside, which can lead to a more active lifestyle. And the inevitable decluttering that living in a small space requires can improve overall mental health.

Environment.co writer Steve Russell outlined the benefits of reducing your carbon impact by living in a tiny home, pointing out that "it helps reduce the negative effects of global warming, which leads to climate change." Adding on energy-efficient features, such as solar panels, and building with sustainable materials makes these homes even more environmentally friendly.

Tiny home living is also a cost-effective option, using fewer materials and less energy, saving homeowners money.

It's a great way to green up your lifestyle and reduce the use of dirty energy

In his tiny home building program, McCallum not only learned valuable skills and secured employment as one of three students offered a job with Flying Dust Housing, but he also found a new passion in helping his community.

The first tiny home placed in his community still holds a special place in his heart. "That was something else," he reflected to BattlefordsNOW. "I even still drive by it to go see."

As he continues to work on other projects, he is thankful to have the opportunity to help alleviate the housing crisis and reduce the carbon impact of his community at the same time. 

"It just brings a smile to my face knowing that we built that," McCallum stated.

