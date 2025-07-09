Officials announce first-of-its-kind lottery for citizens whose homes are rapidly disappearing: 'Provide a pathway for mobility with dignity'

As a precautionary measure against the advancements of climate change, Australia has opened a lottery for "climate visas" to the citizens of Tuvalu, a small Polynesian island nation threatened in recent years by rising sea levels.

What's happening?

Close to half of Tuvalu's sub-10,000 population has already applied for the new visa, according to The New York Times, as the rising Pacific waters encroach upon homes and other infrastructure.

With much of Tuvalu being at sea level, or just barely above, it's expected that regular high tides by the end of the century will flood most, if not all, of the tiny island, making it "one of the first countries to become uninhabitable because of climate change," according to The New York Times.

As a result, Australia is taking measures to help secure Tuvalu citizens, including erecting sturdy sea walls in the upcoming years and offering 280 civilians the aforementioned climate visas, as established in the 2023 Falepili Union Treaty between the two nations. The visas aim to "provide a pathway for mobility with dignity as climate impact worsens" by affording Tuvalu citizens permanent Australian residency as well as free, safe passage between the two countries, per The New York Times.

Why is the Tuvalu situation concerning?

While the diplomatic language of the Treaty refers positively to the unfortunate circumstances, the threat itself is no small matter. An island nation at Tuvalu's sea level may have been able to withstand the Pacific in decades past, but rising sea levels are putting coastal regions in severe jeopardy.

Human activity, primarily the burning of dirty fuels to power our daily lives, is the leading cause of our planet's overheating. These warming temperatures inevitably contribute to melting Arctic ice sheets and warmer, higher ocean waters. Rising seas can also supercharge extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, causing billions of dollars in damage and wreaking havoc on civilian lives.

As the oceanic threat progresses, coastal communities such as Tuvalu's will be forced to relocate to escape personal disaster.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

While the sea walls Australia has proposed can go a long way in warding off immediate disaster, they're not a long-term solution. Unfortunately, since rising sea levels are only a symptom of the larger climate problem, tackling heat-trapping carbon pollution is the only long-term way forward.

On an individual level, you can take action from the comfort of your home. Opting for public transportation over combustion-powered vehicles, upgrading to electrical appliances, and installing solar panels to reduce your household's fuel-based electricity consumption are all ways to make more eco-conscious choices every day.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here



