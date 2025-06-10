Homeowner hit with backlash after sharing photos of recent landscaping project: 'Awful'

Many commenters had jokes about the situation.

A home gardener who posted photos of a new artificial turf lawn in the r/landscaping subreddit soon drew the online community's outrage.

Whether it was the poor aesthetics of the obvious seams or an understanding of how the sun affects the material, few were supportive of the decision.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Even one artificial turf owner admitted that the "seams will never 100% blend," noting that they couldn't get rid of them even with professional help.

Plastic turf gets hot quickly, leading many commenters to joke about walking barefoot on it.

Unfortunately, even when wearing shoes, burned feet can happen when surface temperatures reach as high as 200 degrees Fahrenheit, per Georgia State University News. Fake grass can easily hit those heat extremes, but natural grass won't get half as hot on an equally warm day.

Plastic turf also contributes to the heat island effect in urban areas. Unlike natural grass, artificial turf does not absorb heat and instead releases it back into the surrounding area.

Artificial turf may be faster to install than watching grass grow for a few weeks. What's more, after upfront installation, one doesn't have to pay for water, fertilization, and mowing costs like with grass.

However, in addition to the exorbitant initial price of materials and installation, fake grass comes with costly side effects that can linger for years.

The synthetic material contains harmful chemicals like arsenic, heavy metals, carcinogens, and PFAS — also known as "forever chemicals"— making it dangerous to anyone spending significant time on it.

The Philadelphia Inquirer tested the artificial turf that was once found at Veterans Stadium to see if it had dangerous chemicals.

The publication noted that the material contained "16 different types of PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances." Six former Phillies players who all died from the same brain cancer played on the surface, leading the Inquirer to link the deaths to the fake grass.

Meanwhile, this material's poor water retention increases runoff, which carries all those toxins and microplastics into waterways, per a study published in Urban Forestry & Urban Greening, shared by ScienceDirect.

Even after removing turf, it leaves behind chemicals and compacted soil that you must remediate to have a healthy lawn again.

However, you can save time, effort, and money in future soil amendments by focusing on a natural lawn from the beginning.

Unlike fake turf, natural grass and native plants provide food and shelter for pollinators that forage for nectar and spread pollen around, helping to keep the food chain secure and boosting biodiversity.

Native plants save homeowners both time and money since they don't require as many resources like water and chemical treatments, and they don't need much maintenance.

Xeriscaping is a great low-cost option in dry climates, and clover or buffalo grass make for low-maintenance natural lawns.

"These are the kinds of things I drink to forget," joked one respondent.

Not holding back, another proclaimed, "Awful. That s*** needs [to be] banned. Garden ruined."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.