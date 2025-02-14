Homeowner worried after HOA makes concerning modifications to neighborhood dog run: 'What are we supposed to do now?'

"Talk with your neighbors and collectively speak with the board."

A frustrated homeowner asked Reddit for advice after their homeowners association replaced the natural grass in the dog run with turf.

Since the homeowner lives in Phoenix, where temperatures frequently reach above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the turf gets way too hot for dogs to use safely.

"Turf can get 40+ degrees hotter than air temperatures, meaning dogs absolutely will not be able to walk on this turf dog run," wrote the original poster. "We are not supposed to let our dogs go potty outside of the dog run, so what are we supposed to do now?"

Redditors in the r/HOA forum offered potential next steps for the homeowner.

"Can you get an 'expert' to highlight that artificial turf is unsafe for anyone, dog or human?" asked one user. "Maybe the Board just doesn't know."

"Talk to the Board," wrote another Redditor. "If that doesn't work, talk with your neighbors and collectively speak with the Board."

Unfortunately, HOAs across the U.S. have been caught making changes that negatively impact homeowners and the environment. Homeowners have battled HOAs on installing solar panels, growing native plants, and hanging laundry outside.

Artificial turf is made of hundreds of harmful chemicals, including lead, benzene, arsenic, and perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, according to Clean Water Action. Some of these chemicals are known carcinogens and endocrine disruptors.

As the OP highlighted, turf also poses a risk to pets. When the outdoor air temperature is high, the turf becomes incredibly hot and can cause burns in some cases.

From an environmental standpoint, artificial turf leaches toxic microplastics and chemicals into the ground, disrupting the local ecosystem. Replacing natural grass with artificial turf ultimately decreases biodiversity by removing habitats for wildlife, insects, and plants.

Navigating HOA guidelines and changes can be difficult, but homeowners can work with their HOAs to change established rules, specifically regarding eco-friendly updates.

"If you're getting ignored, one simple solution is to set up a recall election of all board members based on the waste of money for the artificial turf because it made the dog run unusable," suggested one Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



