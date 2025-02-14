  • Home Home

Homeowner worried after HOA makes concerning modifications to neighborhood dog run: 'What are we supposed to do now?'

"Talk with your neighbors and collectively speak with the board."

by Juliana Marino
"Talk with your neighbors and collectively speak with the board."

Photo Credit: iStock

A frustrated homeowner asked Reddit for advice after their homeowners association replaced the natural grass in the dog run with turf.

Since the homeowner lives in Phoenix, where temperatures frequently reach above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the turf gets way too hot for dogs to use safely.

"Turf can get 40+ degrees hotter than air temperatures, meaning dogs absolutely will not be able to walk on this turf dog run," wrote the original poster. "We are not supposed to let our dogs go potty outside of the dog run, so what are we supposed to do now?"

Redditors in the r/HOA forum offered potential next steps for the homeowner.

"Can you get an 'expert' to highlight that artificial turf is unsafe for anyone, dog or human?" asked one user. "Maybe the Board just doesn't know."

"Talk to the Board," wrote another Redditor. "If that doesn't work, talk with your neighbors and collectively speak with the Board."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Unfortunately, HOAs across the U.S. have been caught making changes that negatively impact homeowners and the environment. Homeowners have battled HOAs on installing solar panels, growing native plants, and hanging laundry outside.

Artificial turf is made of hundreds of harmful chemicals, including lead, benzene, arsenic, and perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, according to Clean Water Action. Some of these chemicals are known carcinogens and endocrine disruptors.

As the OP highlighted, turf also poses a risk to pets. When the outdoor air temperature is high, the turf becomes incredibly hot and can cause burns in some cases.

Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

Absolutely not 💯

Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

We should ban HOAs 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

From an environmental standpoint, artificial turf leaches toxic microplastics and chemicals into the ground, disrupting the local ecosystem. Replacing natural grass with artificial turf ultimately decreases biodiversity by removing habitats for wildlife, insects, and plants.

Navigating HOA guidelines and changes can be difficult, but homeowners can work with their HOAs to change established rules, specifically regarding eco-friendly updates.

"If you're getting ignored, one simple solution is to set up a recall election of all board members based on the waste of money for the artificial turf because it made the dog run unusable," suggested one Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x