Homeowner baffled by HOA's enforcement of fumigation policy: 'Contractor says he is not liable'

One homeowner took to an anti-homeowners association subreddit with objections when their HOA forced the neighborhood to submit to mandatory — and unnecessary — fumigation.

"I don't have bugs," said the original poster. "Obviously someone on the Board does. All homes in the HOA must get fumigated, however."

According to the Redditor, they weren't included in the decision. "Not sure when the vote was, if there was one," they said.

But that didn't let them off the hook for the treatment, which they found out about via an unhelpful note.

"Fumigator left notes on everyone's doors with the date but no contact info or rules," they claimed. "Had to wait a few days for HOA to e-mail us the full notice [and] contract."

According to the terms of the contract, the original poster needed to be present to hand over a key on Sunday morning and then needed to leave the home for three days — or possibly four, depending on what time the fumigator finished work.

"All plants, food, medicine, pets, and people must be evacuated," said the original poster. "No relocation costs covered. Contractor says he is not liable for roof damage, dead bushes, or change in schedule due to weather. Contractor has poor Google reviews."

The original poster was especially offended at the HOA's cavalier approach to the issue.

"No part of the memo offered any money back or even an admission that this is an inconvenience," they complained.

They also noted that the situation would be an especially large hardship for elderly and disabled residents, those who are traveling and may not have received the memo, and those without the resources to afford a three-day relocation.

That's without considering the impact on the environment from the unnecessary, widespread use of toxic chemicals.

Commenters were quick to offer the original poster support.

"Your insurance likely has loss of use coverage," said one user. "It may cover you for this; you should definitely try to file a claim."

"This is what needs to happen right now," confirmed another user in a reply. "Contact your insurance provider and talk with them; I think they'll be interested to know that the contractor being provided has poor reviews and has a clause that no damages to roofs will be covered."

There's also the option to use a stubborn HOA's own processes to make its rules more eco-friendly

