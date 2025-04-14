Artist shares 'genius' idea to reuse old Tupperware containers to save money on supplies: 'Changed my life'

Knowing what to do with household items when their time has come can be a bit of a pickle. If you find yourself with old Tupperware you don't know what to do with and have an affinity for painting, here's an idea just for you.

The scoop

Artist Melanie Charles (@melaniecharlesart), gives a top-tier tip to fellow painters.

#artisthack #artisthacks #usefultip #moneysavingtip ♬ original sound - Melanie Charles Artist @melaniecharlesart Artists top tip! This has hit 2million views over on instagram! I know this particular pot isnt made by Tupperware, any plastic container with a tight fitting lid will work. You can spritz with a little water too or add a damp sponge. It wont last forever, but it saves the paint for a day or two until you can use it up! Saves wasting so much paint. I use acrylic paint, im not entirely sure if the plastic would have an affect on oil paint, if you know please tell me in the comments. Happy painting everyone! #acryliconcanvaspainting

In the TikTok video, Melanie showed viewers how to use the interior side of a Tupperware lid as a palette for your paints. This means you can pop the top on when you're done to preserve the paint and use it again the next day. A lot of people regularly use lids that have lost their containers, but Melanie's hack goes the extra mile.

"Any plastic container with a tight-fitting lid will work," Melanie wrote in the caption. "It won't last forever, but it saves the paint for a day or two until you can use it up!"

Especially if you're doing watercolor or using sponges, it's water resistant, durable, and perfect for the challenge. Melanie pointed out that she uses acrylic paint and isn't sure how plastic would affect other types of paint, particularly oil paints.

"Happy painting, everyone!" Melanie exclaimed.

How it's helping

Melanie's tip is a great way to reuse old items and save paint from drying out. No need to buy a new palette when you can use what you already have. And this way, no paint ever goes to waste. This saves you money, time, and supplies. It reduces waste and is a great way to give containers a second life.

Reducing waste lessens what ends up in our landfills, which are already facing overcrowding issues and are culpable for massive amounts of air and water pollution. Knowing your recycling options is a great way to keep items out of landfills. You can also make money on old clothes and electronics you no longer want.

Online consignment stores like Thredup will help you earn cash or credit by accepting, listing, and shipping the items for you. GotSneakers offers compensation for each and every pair of athletic footwear recycled through their program. Check their guidelines for more information.

What everyone's saying

Melanie's Tupperware palette upcycle was much appreciated for that extra lid feature.

"I'm an art teacher and I think you may have just changed my life," one TikToker announced.

"The amount of paper plates I've wasted," another scolded themselves.

"I use the lid but never thought of closing it," one comment marveled.

