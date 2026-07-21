Arizona volunteers clean up alley hot spot behind Family Dollar, and neighbors fear closure

"I can tell you I rely on this store; it's one shop near by [where] I can go to get things I need."

Volunteers in Tucson are drawing attention to a problem many neighborhoods know too well: illegal dumping and chronic litter in alleys and parking lots that people still rely on every day.

In a recent cleanup, community group Barrio Restoration tackled a trash-strewn area behind a Family Dollar while also raising concerns that the nearby store — described as at risk of closing — remains an important resource for neighbors.

What happened?

In a video shared on Instagram, David Garcia (@barrio_restoration_) identified the area behind Family Dollar, La Yoca, and Wakefield as a recurring problem spot and showed volunteers cleaning it up.

"This is behind Family Dollar, La Yoca, and Wakefield. We just did a clean up here. This is a hot spot," the organization wrote in the caption.

The group said it "even cleaned the parking lot for people living between the La Yoca and Family Dollar."

The post tied the cleanup to a broader neighborhood concern: the future of the store itself.

In the caption, the poster wrote, "Family Dollar is a convenience store at risk of closing. I can tell you I rely on this store; it's one shop nearby [where] I can go to get things I need. I know … if it closes it will affect some neighbors."

Commenters responded with appreciation for the effort. One wrote, "Fantastic job and thank you for all you do."

Why does it matter?

Neglected spaces can quickly become repeat dumping grounds, especially when trash, broken glass, and other debris are left in alleys or around parking lots.

When that happens, the mess affects not just the appearance of a block but also the comfort, safety, and daily routines of the people who live nearby.

The post also illustrates how environmental quality and local access to essentials are often closely linked. A store such as Family Dollar can serve as both a shopping option and a neighborhood anchor, particularly for residents who may not have many nearby alternatives.

What's being done?

Barrio Restoration's approach combines cleanup work with direct community outreach.

The group said it spoke with people in the alley, encouraging them to pitch in and help keep the area clean.

The caption said volunteers "talked to people hanging out in the alley to keep it clean and help us clean. Some did and others didn't."

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