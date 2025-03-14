  • Home Home

Concerned homeowner shares photo of potential hazard after HOA poorly handles maintenance: 'I'll push them to take it down'

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: iStock

HOAs just can't seem to get out of their own way these days. In this case, a Redditor posted a picture of a newly installed sidewalk. Not a big deal under normal circumstances. 

However, this sidewalk required cutting out a significant portion of an oak tree's root base. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'll push them to take it down and ideally plant something smaller that can thrive on that small strip of land," the OP continued. Unfortunately, "it" is the tree in the photo, which has become a potential hazard to the OP's house if it eventually topples. 

It's a shame because it's clear that no one wants the tree to come down, making this sidewalk decision a head-scratcher. HOAs are often a topic of conversation around here, mostly for environmentally harmful decisions and a tendency toward rigid resistance to common sense. 

This is especially true when it comes to natural lawns, xeriscaping, or rewilding that members indulge in for the good of the environment. Conformity and uniform aesthetics are the name of the game. 

In this case, the decision to line the sidewalk so close to a midsize oak has endangered the houses nearby, as well as parked vehicles, passersby, and others. The OP made the right decision to get the ball rolling: "I'm going to hire an arborist to come out and assess it in person!"

Judging from the picture, the "critical root zone" of the tree (typically a radius of about a foot per inch of trunk diameter) has been removed. It can vary, but that's a general rule of thumb. With some of the critical root zone removed, the tree's integrity is now a big question mark. 

Fortunately, not all HOAs are unreasonable, and instances like this are worth engaging HOAs in conversation, pushing to change the rules to something more hospitable to natural lawns, green energy, and a cleaner climate. 

One response post mentioned a potentially better method: "A  better solution would have been to pour stone over the offending roots, put in your forms, and pour right over the top, creating a gradual slope over the roots."

Another stated the obvious: "That strip is just too narrow for such a sized tree, period." These are the kinds of conversations that matter and may make a difference in the end. 

