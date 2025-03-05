Homeowner blindsided after HOA makes drastic change to their yard without warning: 'How thoughtful of the HOA'

This homeowners association removed a hedge from a yard despite objections from the resident and their neighbor.

An HOA cut down a resident's privacy bush, and the next-door neighbor shared photos of the unsightly result to r/gardening.

"The HOA decided my neighbor's privacy hedge was an eyesore," they wrote, explaining that the "HOA sent a work crew while they were out at work. They would have [given] them the choice of doing it themselves or getting the bill for the HOA doing it. I got a notice too."

If it wasn't an eyesore before, it certainly is now. The bush was drastically cut back, leaving no privacy between the neighbors. Without the leaves for photosynthesis, the hedge will likely die.

The Redditor called out the HOA for its hypocrisy since it removed the bush but has done nothing to fix "an overgrown city-owned footpath on the other side of my yard."

It's not uncommon for HOAs to make decisions like this. Both the homeowner and the neighbor received a notice, but it's unfortunate that the HOA proceeded with the removal despite both neighbors wanting to keep the hedge.

HOAs are notorious for their overreach, such as stopping solar panels mid-installation, tearing up gardens, and prohibiting composting. These homeowners aren't painting the house purple or letting it fall apart; they're just trying to save money and live sustainably.

If you're in a similar situation with a strict HOA, there are planet-friendly, money-saving changes you can make, from native plant yards or gardens to community solar. And if you're really trying to make a difference, you can work to change the community's bylaws.

Commenters couldn't stand the sight of the poor hedge either.

"How thoughtful of the HOA," one user joked.

Still, the Redditor is trying to make the best of it. "I [am] thinking about putting in a garden bed there now that it will get some sun," they said.

