Homeowner desperate for solutions after learning of HOA's shocking plans for their property: 'Is there anything that can be done?'

A desperate homeowner turned to Reddit for help in dealing with a hostile HOA that wanted to remove a number of trees from their property.

Posting in the r/bayarea subreddit, the original poster explained that they have a copse of six redwood trees that they planted many years ago, along with a large pine tree planted by a neighbor.

But the HOA wanted them gone, and the homeowner was reluctant to agree because the trees provided privacy in their yard.

They added: "We live on a hill and have houses that look down right into our yard directly in our backyard. The trees only block their view of our yard and to a lesser extent us seeing into their yard."

They noted that the HOA is also targeting their watering station, which has brought a number of birds to the area.

"Is there anything that can be done legally to help protect the trees at least temporarily?" they asked.

HOAs serve a singular purpose: to protect the value of homes in their purview. However, that mission often leads to misguided attempts to control residents through strict regulations and absurd fines, as well as overreach in their meddling on properties.

But working with these organizations to change bylaws can make a big difference in your community, perhaps encouraging more planet-friendly policies.

Commenters were quick to come to the poster's aid.

"What's driving this action?" one asked, "Is it fire risk and insurance?" The OP responded that the HOA president cited fire insurance but that the trees posed little risk of fire.

"In some cases redwoods are protected in CA and can not be cut down, but [it] would depend on who owns the open space behind you," said another.

The poster provided an update, saying that the redwoods should be protected, and the pine is large enough to qualify as well. Both should meet stability requirements, so this story might yet have a happy ending for the trees.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.