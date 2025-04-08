Homeowner shares shocking photos after HOA chops down beloved tree: 'This is your chance to get the ... money you are owed'

Homeowners associations do not always hold a positive reputation, and a local California homeowner has reinforced this stereotype by revealing their HOA's actions and sending commenters into a frenzy.

The original poster shared on Reddit that their HOA cut down their beloved avocado tree, sharing in a comment that "they came and forced their way into my backyard, and cut down my 10+ year old avocado tree that was just about 20 ft tall."

The owner later shared in another comment that they were out of the country when the HOA came to their property to cut down the avocado tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photos shared by the homeowner, it seems that the avocado tree is not dead, as new sprouts are emerging from the tree stump. The Redditor asked for advice on how to grow back the tree but to ensure that it stays within their HOA's policy of not growing past 4-5 feet tall.

This isn't the first time a homeowner has encountered their HOA overstepping the boundaries and cutting down trees. In one case, a homeowners association cut down a young tree in a front yard, and elsewhere, a homeowner returned from vacation to find their HOA had cut down a tree that was at least 30 years old.

If you have property within an HOA, this is an important reminder to investigate what protections trees hold in your area and to try to work with the board — or run for a position yourself — to ensure environmentally friendly practices are followed.

In this case, as one commenter noted, the OP should look into local tree laws to see if any were violated.

One commenter said: "This is your chance to get the holiday money you are owed after this crime was committed against you and your poor tree."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.