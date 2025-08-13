Homebuyer discovers worrying feature in backyard: 'Would you be concerned?'

A homebuyer searching for a new home considered placing an offer for a property, but they hesitated due to how a tree was planted in the backyard.

With the tree's trunk deeply buried in a raised garden bed, the homeowner thought twice about the sale but asked the r/arborists Reddit forum for a second opinion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tree is a green-ash … Based on google earth its been like that for at least a decade, but the tree looks otherwise healthy," the original poster wrote. "Would you be concerned about this tree's health due to the mulch volcano?"

The OP attached pictures of the tree in the backyard, showing a green ash tree with a decent-sized trunk buried in a pile of mulch, in a raised garden bed. The height of the garden bed measures at least three levels of stone pavers.

A mulch volcano — a pile of mulch covering the base of a tree's trunk — is a common landscaping mistake that can damage a tree over time. Expert landscapers explain that mulch volcanoes cause too much moisture retention at the base of the tree, which can lead to trunk decay, making the tree more susceptible to disease and pests.

Mulch volcanoes also suffocate trees, as the tree trunk — specifically the root flare — is where oxygen exchange occurs.

Using excessive mulch to bury the trunk in an unproductive mulch volcano is a waste of money and can lead to irreversible tree damage or even death.

Time has proved that landscaping designs like mulch volcanoes are purely ornamental and will eventually compromise the nature or the environment it is a part of.

Native plant gardens and rewilded yards, on the other hand, are two lawn alternatives that keep your lawn beautiful, typically with much less effort than most traditional lawns, which mostly consist of invasive grass species.

Native plants tend to grow much more slowly than invasive plant species, and they have deep root systems that allow them to source water from deeper underground. With a native plant lawn, you could save money and time on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Native plants also attract pollinators that support local ecosystems by providing and protecting the food supply for local wildlife and humans.

Alternative lawn replacement options that can offer similar savings include buffalo grass and clover.

If the OP decides to move forward with the purchase, the tree may become a project they will have to take on to prevent further damage down the road.

Although the tree may appear to be healthy and unbothered by the mulch volcano at its foot, many commenters recommended that the OP free the tree of its shackles.

"Not concerned about the tree. Would recommend removing the raised garden bed and pavers though," one commenter wrote.

"Not ideal and can lead to girdling roots but since its been like that and still healthy its prob adapted," one commenter supposed.

"Definitely remove all the stone and soil," another user added.

