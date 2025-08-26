Homeowner warned after sharing photo of concerning landscaping issue: 'What can I ask of the contractor?'

A Reddit user seeking advice about a tree's questionable placement received important, albeit blunt, feedback.

The thread on r/arborists showed two images of the problem. The post explained the homeowner's concerns: "This live oak was planted too close to the driveway, which is in disrepair and needs replacing. What can I ask of the contractor to help reduce damage to the tree?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The top responder offered advice but also noted the common but problematic landscaping technique used to plant the oak tree.

"If you try to save the tree, the roots will keep cracking the concrete. You either get a tree and a cracked driveway or a nice driveway and plant a new tree farther away. Also, too much mulch at the base of that tree."

The user was referring to a phenomenon referred to as a "mulch volcano." This is when an excessive amount of mulch is gathered around the base of a tree, which is harmful to the tree and can lead to girdling roots. As the Missouri Botanical Garden notes, a girdling root occurs when there's nowhere left to expand and the root wraps around the tree. This disrupts the flow of water and nutrients and can ultimately cause the tree's demise.

While mulching can be beneficial to plants and soil, it should be done with the right placement. Organic matter, such as bark, wood chips, leaves, and grass cuttings, works best. And gardeners should think of a donut rather than a volcano. The University of New Hampshire advises placing a roughly three-inch layer of mulch in a ring around the tree while maintaining the same distance between the tree's stem and the mulch.

Natural solutions such as rewilding a yard with native plants offer both a way to save time and money while aiding the environment.

Commenters were similarly critical of the mulch issue. "I was gonna say, don't worry about that tree — the landscapers are well on their way to killing it anyway," one said.

Another was even more emphatic: "I don't think you'll have to worry about it for much longer. The mulch volcano around that tree is a safe way to ensure a slow death."

