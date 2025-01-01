Homeowner bombarded with urgent warnings after sharing photo of 'absolutely awful' plant: 'It will make your lawn a nightmare'

You might not think killing a plant would be the most environmentally friendly thing for your yard, but that's exactly what one Reddit user found out.

A homeowner posted a photo and said: "There's a 'Tree of Heaven' growing near my freshly planted trees. Will it cause issues? They can apparently get really big."

The poster was reluctant to remove it, thinking there might be a benefit to letting the plant take root, writing, "I don't mind it there if it doesn't cause issues since it'll close the gap where my tree line stops."

The r/landscaping community weighed in, and the verdict was unanimous, with hundreds of commenters sharing urgent warnings, including to "kill it with fire."

One Redditor noted that the plant is considered an invasive species, saying: "Get it out before it takes your yard over. Despite being called 'tree of heaven' it's actually 'tree of hell.'"

"They get really big really fast," another commenter said. "Kill it or regret it."

Several Redditors also noted it attracts another notorious invasive species: the dreaded spotted lanternfly.

Invasive species crowd out native plants and animals and upset ecosystems, which can wreak havoc on the crops the world relies on.

Another Redditor smartly suggested using native plants to close the gap: "Elderberry is a fast-growing and thick shrub that will also fill in nicely. There's also short hedge tree species like American Plum that will cap out at 12-15 feet and sucker outward creating a privacy hedge."

Native species are adapted to their climates and more resilient to drought and common pests. This makes them a cost-effective alternative since they thrive with less fertilizer, pesticides, and water, saving money on maintenance and water bills. Not only is rewilding your yard beneficial for your wallet, but it can also have a huge impact on nature by attracting birds, insects, and other pollinators, which are crucial to protecting the global food supply.

On the flip side, ignoring an invasive plant could be a costly mistake.

"Kill it," one user wrote. "It will make your lawn a nightmare."

Another explained that a tree of heaven on a neighbor's property expanded over 25 feet into their yard, advising, "The longer you wait the more difficult it can become."

A third commenter noted that a previous resident let one grow on their property, and now, "I can't cut it down because it costs $5k."

Someone else said: "We had a couple of them turn into about 3 acres in about as many years at my folks place. Absolutely awful! We ended up bulldozing and some still tried to come back."

